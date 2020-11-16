Hospitalised woman succumbs to COVID-19

(CNS): A patient who has been on a ventilator at the George Town hospital for over six weeks as a result of COVID-19 complications has died. The woman was suffering from a pre-existing, serious health condition when she returned to the Cayman Islands from Jamaica for treatment and tested positive for the virus while in quarantine. Meanwhile, another three travellers tested positive for the virus on Monday, one of whom was symptomatic.

Officials confirmed that the deceased patient, who is now only the second person in the Cayman Islands to succumb to the virus, died Sunday.

The woman, who is understood to be a resident and retired public servant, was first admitted to the hospital when her COVID-19 symptoms worsened on 4 October. Although her pre-existing condition was not formally outlined by the health ministry when her death was confrimed Monday, officials said she had fallen into the category of those considered to be at high risk of complications from the COVID-19 virus.

The woman is the second person to die because of the coronavirus here and the first resident to do so.

The first person to die was also Cayman’s first confirmed case of the virus. He was an Italian cruise ship passenger who was taken off Carnival’s Costa Luminosa in March and rushed to the Health City hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest and died a few days later. It was later revealed that the ship had a serious outbreak of the virus and became the subject of a recent 60 Minutes feature as a result of the passengers’ ordeal that followed.

Cayman at present remains free of the coronavirus in the community, but there is an increasing risk of the virus returning, given the growing number of people now coming into the islands.

On Monday three more people in isolation tested positive for COVID-19 from a batch of 590 tests carried out since Friday. One of the three, who was suffering from mild symptoms, received the positive test at the end of their 14-day isolation period but will remain in isolation until they are recovered, officials said.

At the weekend there were over 1,000 people in isolation but the number had fallen to 800 on Monday after more than 200 of them were given the all clear.

Urging members of the public to continue to practice COVID-19 preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the Cayman Islands remained fortunate to have had no recent reported cases of community transmission. He added that this lack of transmission over the last few months was due to the compliance with the isolation and other precautionary requirements implemented by government.