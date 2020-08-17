Cayman tourism to depend on rich for early recovery

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell giving his remarks at the 2020 Economic Forum

(CNS): Visitors to the Cayman Islands in the near future can expect their trip here to be more expensive than ever, given the increase in the cost of flights, health protection measures and general operations. As a result, the destination will be dependent on vacationers with deep pockets and those looking for a safe, but luxurious, haven to temporary relocate for remote working.

According to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, as Cayman considers a safe, phased reopening to visitors in October, consideration is also being given to the introduction of a ‘global citizen’ package to promote the islands to people who can afford it. Cayman’s success in controlling the virus will be used as a marketing tool.

Delivering a short address during the online Chamber of Commerce 2020 Economic Forum on Friday, Kirkconnell said that over the next three to six months the focus of tourism will be on creating promotional initiatives designed to attract high net worth guests and reintroduce tourism at the appropriate time.

“One of those initiatives will be a ‘Global Citizen Programme’,” the minister stated. “We are pursuing the opportunity to welcome business executives, entrepreneurs and students who can work remotely in a stunning and worry-free environment as they work and manage their business from offshore. This will allow a productive work environment and a luxurious

island lifestyle.”

Government is examining what legislation will be needed to allow long-term visitors to come to Cayman and work remotely provided that all of the commercial activity they are involved in is generated entirely outside of this jurisdiction.

Emphasising the safety of our border reopening, Kirkconnell pointed out that health and safety will be a major consideration of future visitors. “Guests… will now be placing as much importance on health, safety and hygiene as they once did on price, location and quality of service,” he said.

Following his presentation, Chamber CEO Wil Pineau hosted a panel discussion with Department of Tourism (DoT) Director Rosa Harris, CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick and Ritz-Carlton General Manager Marc Langevin.

The Ritz manager noted the devastating impact on the sector and wondered how long the hotels could continue to sustain losses of hundreds of millions dollars when they are not sure when the borders will reopen in the face of a very slow recovery. But he agreed with Leacock that their sector wants to see a steady and safe reopening rather than having to shut down again.

Harris said that until there is a medical solution to COVID-19 Cayman must present itself as a very safe environment, and if people want to come they must accept that in order to keep it that way they must be prepared to take a few steps before they can visit.

The minister confirmed that bio-buttons will play a part in the safety protocols when the borders reopen in addition to an application process to come to the islands and pre-testing procedure. Cayman is expected to be the first destination to use this technology as a way of reducing the need to quarantine for too long.

Harris warned any kind of quarantine measures will mean that the returning numbers will be low and likely to be restricted to those with property here or visiting friends and family.

Leacock said that the confirmed postponement of cruise tourism until at least next year will allow Cayman to reconsider the conflicts in tourism and focus on the long-term sustainability of tourism. Pineau pointed out that for the first time we are at a point where Cayman can decide what kind of tourism we want in future. Harris also described it as a reset.

The panel pointed out that even if the borders open in October, we can expect only a very small number of guests visiting that month.