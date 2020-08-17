All kids will need to wear masks in school

The team headed by Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (front) demonstrate sitting 3 feet apart in a classroom at the Red Bay Primary School

MEYSAL Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith uses one of several recently installed hand sanitisation stations at the Prospect Primary School

Lighthouse School displays some of its personal protective equipment that will be available to its staff during the new academic year

DES Acting Facilities Manager Glen Arek Gardner shows DES Acting Director Tammy Banks-DaCosta (left), Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (centre) and Prospect Primary School Principal Matthew Read (right) some of the proposed plans for the school’s reopening.

Lighthouse School Acting Principal Janice Headley shows Minister O’Connor-Connolly some of the measures the school has implemented for the new academic year

(CNS): With government schools expected to begin classes either online or in person on 26 August, officials have inspected facilities to ensure they are ready for students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Cayman appears to have contained the virus, schools are still considered high-risk environments for transmission. All school students as well as staff and teachers will be required to wear masks and keep their distance.

In a press release issued Monday, the Ministry of Education did not indicate any exemption from the mask-wearing for the youngest students in government schools, some of whom will be just four years old when they start school. The Public Health Department, however, has provided an exemption for pre-school children at early learning centers and kindergarten.

Officials said that all students and school staff must “wear masks while inside school buildings, as required in the government’s Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19”, referring to the partial lifting of restrictions No.3 Regulations, 2020. The regulations state that masks are required for everyone over the age of two years old.

“In order for children to feel comfortable in the tutoring learning environment, to aide development, and minimize the misuse of mask or face covering etiquette, ECCE children will NOT be required to wear mask / face covering whilst indoors,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee

The wearing of masks for everyone else indoors is necessary unless they are sitting silently, the public health boss added.

“There is a higher chance of airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus while students are talking, especially in enclosed spaces such as classrooms,” Dr Lee said.

The ministry has confirmed that all teachers and other staff in government schools and the DES will undergo COVID-19 testing before the schools open. Students will be required to stay three feet apart in their classrooms and eat their lunches at their desks. While they are moving around on school premises, they must stay six feet apart.

To facilitate this, schools have had to make changes to their environments and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, accompanied by officials from the ministry and the Department of Education Services (DES), visited the school sites last week.

Classrooms, corridors and common areas were inspected for overall cleanliness, social distancing markers and signage, as well as adequate hand washing and sanitisation facilities, officials said in a release. The team also inspected specific areas that have been identified as supplementary classroom and storage space to maintain appropriate social distancing.

O’Connor-Connolly said she was satisfied with the efforts expended so far on health and safety protocols but more work was to be done before schools open. “I recognise that we have not yet achieved a complete state of readiness, still I am confident that DES will continue to work closely with our schools to ensure that all the necessary measures are put in place before students return,” she said.



The ministry developed general guidance for the reopening of all schools several weeks ago and the DES has provided a supplemental document to all government schools, which are expected to prepare school-specific reopening guidance and to communicate this to parents and guardians this past week.

“Preparations and communication of those preparations are ongoing,” said Acting DES Director Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “I encourage parents to remain in contact with school leaders, especially if they have questions in relation to this guidance and any other school related concerns.”

Issues relating to daily operations, hygiene practices and provisions, wellness, school buses and after school activities are also addressed in the guidance.