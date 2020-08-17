All kids will need to wear masks in school
(CNS): With government schools expected to begin classes either online or in person on 26 August, officials have inspected facilities to ensure they are ready for students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Cayman appears to have contained the virus, schools are still considered high-risk environments for transmission. All school students as well as staff and teachers will be required to wear masks and keep their distance.
In a press release issued Monday, the Ministry of Education did not indicate any exemption from the mask-wearing for the youngest students in government schools, some of whom will be just four years old when they start school. The Public Health Department, however, has provided an exemption for pre-school children at early learning centers and kindergarten.
Officials said that all students and school staff must “wear masks while inside school buildings, as required in the government’s Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19”, referring to the partial lifting of restrictions No.3 Regulations, 2020. The regulations state that masks are required for everyone over the age of two years old.
“In order for children to feel comfortable in the tutoring learning environment, to aide development, and minimize the misuse of mask or face covering etiquette, ECCE children will NOT be required to wear mask / face covering whilst indoors,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee
The wearing of masks for everyone else indoors is necessary unless they are sitting silently, the public health boss added.
“There is a higher chance of airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus while students are talking, especially in enclosed spaces such as classrooms,” Dr Lee said.
The ministry has confirmed that all teachers and other staff in government schools and the DES will undergo COVID-19 testing before the schools open. Students will be required to stay three feet apart in their classrooms and eat their lunches at their desks. While they are moving around on school premises, they must stay six feet apart.
To facilitate this, schools have had to make changes to their environments and Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, accompanied by officials from the ministry and the Department of Education Services (DES), visited the school sites last week.
Classrooms, corridors and common areas were inspected for overall cleanliness, social distancing markers and signage, as well as adequate hand washing and sanitisation facilities, officials said in a release. The team also inspected specific areas that have been identified as supplementary classroom and storage space to maintain appropriate social distancing.
O’Connor-Connolly said she was satisfied with the efforts expended so far on health and safety protocols but more work was to be done before schools open. “I recognise that we have not yet achieved a complete state of readiness, still I am confident that DES will continue to work closely with our schools to ensure that all the necessary measures are put in place before students return,” she said.
The ministry developed general guidance for the reopening of all schools several weeks ago and the DES has provided a supplemental document to all government schools, which are expected to prepare school-specific reopening guidance and to communicate this to parents and guardians this past week.
“Preparations and communication of those preparations are ongoing,” said Acting DES Director Tammy Banks-DaCosta. “I encourage parents to remain in contact with school leaders, especially if they have questions in relation to this guidance and any other school related concerns.”
Issues relating to daily operations, hygiene practices and provisions, wellness, school buses and after school activities are also addressed in the guidance.
Contact information for government schools leaders as well as the General Guidance Document for the Re-opening of Schools and Early Childhood Care and Education Centres are available here.
Ronaphobia is unacceptable.
Who comes up with these stupid rules?
The word “must” doesn’t work with kids. Hire younger teachers if this proposed child abuse is to “save” teachers.
Younger teachers are not immune to the virus. Furthermore, you foolishness suggestion if you can even call it that introduced age discrimination.
Have students agree amongst themselves that they will all remove their masks each and every day. Is the school going to suspend every student in that class each and every
Hope all your kids are expelled.
Logic and common sense has left this equation long ago.
Critical thinking is dead.
Off with the masks!
So on July 19th children were allowed to play contact sports, both indoors and outdoors. NO MASK REQUIRED!!!!! How then does government come up with the idea that children should sit with a mask on all day. I walk out of the grocery store after a quick shop and cannot get my mask off quick enough. Absolute ludacris but isn’t surprising given the lack of guidance the Minister of Education has provided. School should start for every child on the first day of class, staggered start helps no one.
Ok, so 7 hours to wear mask,.But! Take it off for 45 minutes to hav lunch. Smart.
Looking at home schooling options
Time to find out which politicians are profiting from this mask debacle.
And bio-buttons
How completely and utterly stupid.
A lot of these children stand outside in the heat and with masks on they may have a heat stroke! I get hot in my mask even for a few minutes so imagine the WHOLE DAY. This is gonna be chaos.
This is utter madness!! In what world does making a 4 year old wear a mask ALL DAY make sense! You have adults socialising in bars and restaurants and yet our children are being forced to cover their faces for 8 hours a day!!! This is child abuse!
This Government need to get a grip and stop punishing the kids.
How are they supposed to feel safe and secure when they are being placed into an environment where they can’t even see the face of the teachers taking care of them.
Homeschool it is then.
Teachers and students need to prepare for a “sick-out” on day one.
My child is deaf and relies on lip reading to be educated. Why is she being discriminated against?
Correct. Child abuse is the name.
I am so happy my child is at an ECCE for another year. He is 4 and a very obedient child and even then I cannot even imagine that he would ever sit still and leave the mask on his face for 6+ hours a day without fidgeting with it, taking it off without thinking etc. I can see some of his less shy class mates having to be reminded every 5 minutes to keep their mask on their face, not to pull the elastic, not to share Masks with their buddies. And then what’s that having to keep 6 feet apart at all times from any other student? I have a feeling this year teachers will spend more time policing than teaching
So NOT fair to the young children!!!! There is no way the children will be able to keep masks on all day, and it is not healthy for them either!!! My grand children can barely keep them on while in the grocery store!!! You need to rethink this one over for sure!!!
I wondered who could come up with such a stark, staring, stupidly insane policy – and then I saw Julianna in the picture and everything became clear.
Did the voices in her head (the ones she stops and prays to during official meetings) tell her to do this?
How much longer is this BS going to continue?
We are talking about a disease which no-one on this island has, and for which the number of fatalities is, statistically speaking, as close to zero as makes no difference.
The number is zero.
👍👍👍👍
They want to completely mess-up children’s minds. Hypochondria, PTSD, OCD, anxiety, panic attacks will cripple children for life.
Don’t over dramatize it doesn’t help your position
As long as we continue to put up with it.
Kids cant go 5 minute’s without picking their nose & touching their mouth and face , while I hate the mask wearing it sadly may be a good idea .
They will still do it… but now will reach behind their mask to pick their nose!
I wear the same mask every day for about two weeks at at a time here in the office, only put it on to move around so I don’t get hauled in to HR. It’s a pointless exercise, everyone knows it but we do it anyway (most of the time). DCFS has 130+ children on their register who can’t afford school shoes, how exactly do the bureaucrats who come up with this absolute crap sleep at night?
‘I wear the same mask every day for about two weeks at a time.’ Not smart because everytime you exhale bacteria from your mouth and nose are expelled and stick in that mask. In effect you’re wearing a petri dish. If you really are doing this (and I have my doubts) and haven’t picked up a nasty bacterial URTI or lung infection you’ve been very lucky. This is like people who wear the washable masks thinking they can simply put them in the weekly wash with their underwear.
Yet you’re the one showing up to the ER twice a month with a sore throat and I haven’t been to a doctor in years.
Incredibly irresponsible, and ill-advised. This won’t end well. Countries that have proclaimed themselves Covid free, are now in second wave.
Have you checked with Dr.Marc Lockhart? He might help with your fear of COVID19.
How long did the Minister and her team sit comfortably wearing masks to determine this was a good idea for KIDS?
Utter madness. Completely irrational. There is no virus worth a concern in our community – well, maybe flu, regular colds, etc but not the only one we’ve ever been mandated to lockdown for.
This is insanity. And to expect children to keep the masks on? Not to swap them with freinds? Not to cough and nseeze into them, pass them around, lose them, end up crying because they lost their mask and now teacher is angry with them for not having one?
madness. madness. madness.
what is wrong with us all? and we’ve not even mentioned the mental health issues that children will very possibly suffer from as we zealously insist they wear masks to stay alive in their safe space of school.
insane. wrong. this must be stopped.
Omg, your kid swaps masks? Could be your kid will have bigger problems you should be worries about?
How can you expect children to wear a mask all day in school. Surely this is not healthy.
Who runs this circus, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly? Oh wait…
She probably wants the kids to wear masks so they don’t catch “the Gay”.
Cue the Fox News loons.
Wait, doesn’t Juliana Connor-Conley-O’Connor-Connell think masks are the sign of the beast? How can she allow this?
#lame
Go away CNN moron.
People are in bars shoulder to shoulder and at restaurants shoulder to shoulder with no masks on. Why should children be expected or required to wear them at their desk all day long? Especially the elementary age group – this is absurd.
Pure madness.
Presumably all children will be permitted to return to the physical campus on day one of term, as there is no logical rationale to deny them this opportunity.
Yes, children wearing masks. I can see this going well…
Here is what the regulation actually states, nothing within it mandates the wearing of a face covering indoors.
“Any person over the age of two years old who is indoors a public place and is unable to, or does not maintain a distance of three feet from every other person, shall cover his or her mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering”
Hows that working out in the bars?
Ridiculous, there is no need for masks all day on children sitting at desks. Children and teachers cannot talk properly or see facial expressions with masks on. If the virus was out of control on the island I could perhaps understand but no cases, not one person in hospital. Rethink this decision on masks along with only some years going back and others doing online learning for first few weeks. Whoever is making these decisions is totally out of touch or has no children.
Open to interpretation. I’d say a school isn’t technically a “public place” and therefore the kids shouldn’t have to endure wearing masks, in what I suspect some classrooms will have over 100F heat conditions. “Public Place” to me, would mean what it says on the tin something available to the public ie banks, supermarkets, grocery stores, gas stations, hospital etc etc
Asinine. A clear reflection of our appalling failed public education system.
It is all schools! Private as well.
They are not the ones setting the rules.
Yes I agree the public schools are just as pathetic and are using this as an excuse to bag all the cash and blame everything on gov.
Wrong. The release quite clearly states that it applies to Government schools.
The government has very little understanding of the virus. They think they’ve done a phenomenal job. The infection rate is 0.33%. Canada is 0.35%. Also my the same, but one country is deemed successful the other a failure – at least by our government. Government quarantine facilities are meant for travelers who have elderly and or persons with underlying illnesses at home and the travelers choose to stay in the government facilities to protect loved ones. They are not forced in with heavy security. They are not concentration camps. Dominica, BVI and Mauritius have achieved the exact same status as Cayman. Bonaire, St. Barts and St. Eustatius and Saba have done equally well, but are open for travel. The real reason Cayman has done so well is that for decades persons coming here have had to do medicals. The result is a generally younger and healthy population with fewer underlying conditions. At least for work permit holders.
The Government has very little understanding of anything.
Then my children shall not be attending school
Keep them home then.
Best move. There is zero proven science that masks provide any benefit, not to mention the fact that the “virus” has not even been isolated yet.
But why let truth get in the way when the populace is already riddled with the perception of fear.
The governor knows this is a psy-op.
McLaughlin does and the people are waking up slowly but surely.
How much longer do you honestly think that the people will keep falling for this bullshit?