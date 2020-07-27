COVID-19 estimated cost is $46.7M

(CNS): The auditor general has found that government’s estimated spending and committed expenditure on the COVID-19 pandemic, as at 19 June, is CI$46.7 million. This unaudited estimate does not include lost revenue and is based on available information supplied by government. With more work to come on the wider costs of this healthcare crisis, Sue Winspear said it was in the public interest for people to know what had been spent.

The report looks at just the additional spending that government has already paid out or is committed to paying out to cover expenses incurred from the confirmed arrival of the virus here in March until the government lowered the suppression measures to Level 2 on 19 June. By then, the public purse had laid out around $21 million and was committed to spending a further $25 million, the auditors found.

The auditor general did not comment in the report on whether or not government has achieved value for money or noted any significant criticisms. Winspear said there were some gaps in the information supplied, and the education ministry has included some items as COVID-19 related costs that appear to be just general costs. But she said these issues would be examined in a future, more substantial report.

“I, along with the rest of the citizens of the Cayman Islands, welcome the actions taken by the government to suppress the spread of the disease,” Winspear stated. Saying there was no doubt that government had succeeded in its “number one priority of preserving life during the pandemic”, she noted that “these actions also have a financial cost” and promised to “continue to monitor the expenditure and report further on this later in the year”.

The team at the Office of the Auditor General will also be analysing estimated public revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown at a later date.

This public interest report was simply to provide the public with a factual summary on how much government has spent, and on what, in response to the pandemic and what it has committed to spending, Winspear explained.

“COVID-19 has been a major world-wide pandemic which arrived in the Cayman Islands in early March,” she said. “From mid-March the government started to take a number of actions to suppress the spread of the disease. We estimate that the total cost of COVID-related activities will be at least $46.7 million.”

Much of the spending has been on healthcare related costs, including testing kits and protective equipment for healthcare staff, which is currently around $14.2 million. But government has spent even more, around $15.7 million, on propping up businesses and those who work in tourism. Another $5.2 million has been spent on social assistance and an additional $5.6 million on the public sector payroll.