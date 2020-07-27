Green turtle rescued from cemetery

(CNS): An endangered green turtle was rescued from a cemetery on Sunday by a volunteer with the Department of Environment after the animal became disorientated and got trapped between graves. Amanda Brown found the turtle on her beach walk at the cemetery in West Bay. This is another example of how beachfront development and the lights are putting turtles at risk by confusing hatchlings as well as nesting adult females.

“This morning on my sea turtle nest monitoring walk with the Department of Environment I came across a sea turtle nest with tracks leading into a nearby cemetery,” Brown said in a DoE social media post.

“This green sea turtle became disoriented after nesting and walked all throughout the cemetery before getting stuck between several graves. Thankfully with the help of a DoE conservation officer, the incredible Lorri Lamb, and another volunteer we managed to lift the green sea turtle out from between the graves and guided her back down to the beach where she could return to the ocean.”

Brown said while it was “marvelous to see this green sea turtle up close”, it was “scary to see just how close she was to ending up on a busy nearby road”.