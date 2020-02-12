Cayman’s efforts to avoid blacklist fails
(CNS): Despite passing a raft of laws in the Legislative Assembly to avoid being blacklisted by the European Union, it appears that the Cayman Islands will be added to the EU’s list of jurisdictions with lax standards for financial crime. The Financial Times has reported that while both Cayman and the British Virgin Islands were both on a ‘grey list’ and up for review this month, Cayman has become the first British Overseas Territory to be named and shamed.
A statement from the Ministry of Financial Services issued Wednesday afternoon noted that while the Government of the Cayman Islands was aware of the media reports, there has been no official announcement that Cayman is now on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“While reports suggest the recommendation to EU Ministers of Finance that has been made by EU Ambassadors, the EU Ministers of Finance will make the final decision at a meeting to be held on 18th February,” the ministry stated. “As such, we have yet to receive confirmation of an EU decision. We believe that we have introduced the appropriate legislative changes to enhance our regulatory framework, in line with the EU’s requests.
The ministry said that over the past two years, the CIG “has adopted a number of fundamental legislative changes to enhance tax transparency and cooperation with the EU, fully delivering on our commitment to strengthen our regulatory regime and addressing the concerns reflected in the EU Council conclusions of 12 March 2019”.
The statement further noted that the CIG had “offered to make itself available for further dialogue or clarification with the Commission and the EU Ministers of Finance”.
However, it appears that Cayman will join the eight jurisdictions already on the blacklist: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three US territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.
European diplomats told the FT that EU27 ambassadors decided Wednesday to place Cayman Islands on the list of overseas tax territories that do not effectively co-operate with the EU.
According to the FT, the law passed by the Cayman Islands to addressed concerns about companies who claim tax advantages but do not have a sufficient economic presence on the island was “deficient”. Cayman’s legislation on investment funds is also, apparently, not up to scratch for the EU.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Laws, Politics
Wonder if the recent gold smuggling fiasco had anything to do with this. Nah, can’t be that can it? Can’t be that we have no AML supervision in the real estate industry either. Nah, we’re just being hard done by.
Its about time that we tell them to stuff their blacklist up their white behinds…
Oh yeah, not true. BREXIT has not helped matters.
By the numbers, how many white collar prosecutions in the last 10-20years initiated by Cayman Regulators? Not many is the answer. We generally wait until a foreign regulator says “wait a second”, then CIMA scrambles all hands on deck, retrieves the materials for them and expects a milkbone. We are reactionary to complaints, including this one. Not learning why the complaints originate- even the same ones, over and over, is why we keep getting lambasted. CIMA needs to be rehauled completely. Even after several scandals, we are still taking a “wait and see“ approach to regulation of cybercurrency mkts and ICOs. These are THE preferred method of illicit payment transfers on the planet. It’s good that others point out these regulatory holes. Bad that we continue to do nothing to address them.
It’s not as if we do much financial services business with the EU…
So we are the first country to be put on Europe’s “Official Blacklist”. Europe have always regarded Caribbean countries as being on their “Blacklist”. If the Cayman Islands were located in the heart of Europe we would forever be on their “Whitelist”.
On their “Whitelist” we would be treated better. Less questions asked. No bending over for the masters.
But nothing has changed over the centuries. The same old Europen countries are just re-polishing their old laws and regulations to suit themselves and “legitimize” keeping us on their “Blacklist” while pillaging anything that we have that is of benefit to them.
Sadly, we lack a Chief who can stand up to them.
All those unelected bureaucrats in the EU are criminals and should be thrown in jail. All they are trying to destroy small countries like ours!
We are not a country. We are a friggin colony. That is part of the problem.
We are not a country. We are a friggin colony. That is the reality.
Well colour me shocked. what a load of bs this black listing stuff is and what a hell gov has made for us to I’ve in trying to jump these hoops. Obviously we will be blacklisted no matter what because the aim is to let Delaware have a monopoly. I saw we wear our black colour loud and proud- screw the lists!
…and perhaps if we consistently and effectively enforced our laws, any of them, we could have a little more credibility….
Mr Eden, your prophecies about fire and brimstone descending on us because some of us want to treat gays equally is coming true!! Oh wait, these countries already treat them fairly so, no, it can’t be that. What else can we blame it on?
They may be a little pissed at us for our treatment of homosexuals, including their citizens, so do not assume the issues are entirely disconnected.
Bugger them then. We’ve been regulated almost out of existence over the past few years and jumped through every hoop they’ve asked us to. If they blacklist us I hope we cancel all the laws they made us pass, starting with economic substance.
Vengeance is ours, we shall repay for Britain daring to leave the new third reich aka the European Union.
Yep, you nailed it bobo.