Minister paints false picture on coral relocation

Coral reef within George Town Harbour (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has said that CI$10 million has been earmarked for coral relocation from the $200 million budget for the proposed cruise and cargo facility in George Town, despite warnings from the Department of Environment and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) that such a venture is doomed to fail. Kirkconnell has also said the coral impacted by dredging would be moved to a site near the George Town cemetery, painting a false picture about how easy it would be to undertake relocation, even when experts agree that it is all but impossible.

The minister outlined the earmarked cash and the proposed relocation site during a presentation to the Chamber of Commerce last month about the controversial project. It was largely based on information given to the media at a July press conference formally announcing the award of the biggest ever government contract to the Verdant Isle group.

However, in a slightly more detailed explanation of the project to the business community, Kirkconnell said that a “world-renowned expert will be contracted to manage the coral relocation”, though he did not reveal who that would be. Nor did the tourism minister point out the significant challenges presented by coral relocation, its high mortality rate and the lack of any real success anywhere in the world.

He said the coral was going to be removed from the affected area and relocated to a site adjacent to the George Town cemetery, but made no mention that it is almost certainly doomed to failure.

Just this week the Central Caribbean Marine Institute, a science research centre based on Little Cayman, warned that the idea that relocating coral from George Town harbour would mitigate the loss of the unique reefs was misleading. The scientists pointed out that even its own nursery-reared coral had an 80% mortality rate after two years of coral restoration, and the reason why corals are some of the most endangered species on the planet is because relocation is not effective.

Nevertheless, Kirkconnell was selling the business community on the idea that $10 million would pay for 12 acres of pristine coral reef in the proposed dredging area to be picked up and moved a little way down the coast with no trouble at all.

He said that there would be no dredging in Hog Sty Bay, that a clamshell dredge would be used, and that silt screens would be erected around the affected area. But according to most experts, that would only marginally mitigate the impact and many more acres of coral would die as a result of the silt and sediment stirred up during construction and by the cruise ships once the facility is operational.

Kirkconnell also told Cayman’s business community that an environmental scoping report would be started this month. He said that after finalising “reserve matters” with the winning bidders, the environmental process would begin before the finalising of an early works agreement, developing a caucus presentation on the contract award and submitting the contract award for Cabinet consideration.

The minister said that construction is estimated to take some two and a half years, subject to the weather, and that contingencies would be incorporated into the final agreement, though he did not detail what they might be. He did state, however, that during the construction period the tenders servicing the cruise lines would unload at the cargo dock. Also in the budget was an estimated CI$20 million for the upgrade of the cargo port, which includes a third berth for cargo vessels, he said.

Among the other revelations in his presentation to the Chamber, Kirkconnell said that some of the $20 million of public cash budgeted for road development across the islands would be used to upgrade connector roads in George Town from the port to improved traffic flows and access to the cargo distribution centre and West Bay Road.

One of the many concerns of those opposing the project is that if, as claimed, the berthing facilities resulted in an increase in cruise passenger numbers, the concentration of passengers would still be during the high season and only mid-week.

But Kirkconnell told the Chamber that this would not be the case. He said the ministry has had initial negotiations with the cruise lines to spread the arrival of ships throughout the week. But how this would happen has not been explained, as cruise ship schedules are dependent on itineraries worked out on the basis of locations and distances, as well as when and where cruises begin.

