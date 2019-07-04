Turtle found tangled in line and net

Loggerhead turtle caught in fishing net did not survive

(CNS): A large juvenile loggerhead turtle has been put down after it was found in the Barkers area entangled in fishing line and a cargo net yesterday, the Department of Environment has reported on its social media pages. The near two-foot long rare turtle sustained two fin injuries so severe it had to be euthanized. The DoE said that entanglement in discarded fishing line is one of the most severe threats to juvenile turtles in the Cayman and a danger to other wildlife.

“Fishing line is nearly invisible underwater and causes drowning and severe injuries when it entangles turtles, birds and other animals. It takes more than 600 years for fishing line to degrade,” officials stated.

A necropsy (animal autopsy) will now be performed by Dr Samantha Shields from St Matthew’s, the DoE said, noting that although the cause of the turtle’s death is known, the necropsy could provide information on other issues, such as ingestion of plastic.

The DoE offered its thanks to the members of the public and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for reporting this incident, as well as DoE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr for his quick response to the scene and Dr Andrew Bitmead of Island Veterinary Services for the emergency treatment.

The DoE reminded the public about the its fishing line recycling programme. Urging fishermen to check the website, the department asked people to report discarded cargo nets to DoE so they can be removed.

