Marine cops net 1,000lbs of ganja

Drug canoe seized 25 July

(CNS): The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit with the help of the police helicopter has seized 1,000lbs of ganja from what appears to be another drug canoe that was on its way to Cayman. Two Jamaican nationals who were on board were arrested and remain in custody as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the drug haul, which is estimated to have a street value of over $1 million. Police said the boat was spotted adrift at sea on Wednesday about 50 miles east of Grand Cayman.

Ganja seized from drug canoe on 25 July

When the marine officers aboard the MV Mark Luke came alongside the vessel around 4:30pm, they spotted what was described as a “substantial amount of ganja in numerous packages on board”. The two Jamaican men, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, as officers seized both the vessel and the massive ganja haul.

Police have made a number of major ganja seizures over the last few years. This latest appears to be one of the biggest single seizures, though not the biggest. In 2017 officers found more than 1,040lbs on an abandoned semi-submerged vessel off the coast of West Bay.

Since then, there have been several seizures of hundreds of pounds of the drug. More than 900lbs was seized in March in a bust that followed a chase at sea, in which officers were shot at and returned fire before they caught up with the boat and were able to arrest the suspect smugglers.

Related

Category: Crime, Police