Pro-port lobby used ‘bots’ to cheat polls
(CNS): The battle between those who oppose the government’s proposal to develop a cruise berthing facility in central George Town and those supporting the project has been intensifying on social media of late, and manipulating public opinion is becoming a key part of the polarised positions. In a straw online poll last week on a local radio station’s Facebook page the results did a sudden about turn from 80% against the development to 34% after a surge of votes over a 24-hour period from what appeared to be ‘bots’ using false profile pages originating in South East Asia in favour of the project.
When BobFM, one of Hurley’s Media’s stations, did a poll on their social media pages, local voters were largely indicating their objection to the project. But when it did a sudden about-face, it was easy for the page administrators to realise those votes were not coming from Cayman and the profiles appeared largely fake.
Since then, other social media polls have also been hacked in the same way — a common challenge for online straw polls. Trying to gauge genuine public opinion on this or any subject using online polls has become notoriously unreliable, given how easy it is to manipulate them for those with the time or the money.
In 2015 a direct survey (the only official public consultation the government ever commissioned) revealed that almost three-quarters of the respondents did not want the dock. What limited support for the project there was came mostly from people associated with Kirk Freeport.
The Department of Environment in partnership with Baird conducted the ‘hard-copy’ survey and received 473 direct responses, with 73% opposed to the proposal. From the 111 individuals who offered their support, almost 80 of those people were connected to the downtown retailer. Several of those who submitted written comments said they were clerks and sales associates on work permits who wanted the piers hoping it would lead to an increase in sales commission.
Although several online petitions have been conducted over the last few years that have been opposed to the cruise port project, none of them can be verified because the possibility of manipulation of those also remains high. But the latest petition, which requires those signing to give their voter registration number, cannot be hacked.
While the petition is asking for a referendum and not whether or not people support the project, since it began last month it has been edging each week towards the required 5,281 signatures to trigger a national ballot, which will be a sure way for government to find out the real numbers.
Those against the project have also begun pushing the theory that the opposition to the project is entirely funded by the tender operators, but after more than a decade of following the cruise berthing facility, CNS has found no evidence to support that theory.
We have spoken to dive operators, environmental activists, downtown merchants, taxi and tour operators, visitors, ordinary residents with very little connections to tourism and young people who have expressed their opposition to the project for many different reasons.
This week Save Cayman, a grass-roots conservationist group and one of the first NGOs in Cayman to oppose the project, refuted any connections to the tender operators and explained who they were.
“We are educated, independently minded young Caymanians, who wish to see the responsible and sustainable development of our wonderful nation. It is our future in the balance and we refuse to have a price tag put on our environment or our people,” said Gabriella Hernandez, one of the many young people involved in the movement.
“We believe in healthy debates based on established facts. We encourage the public to be informed and have their say in how we develop our islands, as the current unsustainable model we are seeking will have irreversible environmental and socio-economic ramifications.”
And it is the damage to the marine environment that remains a significant reason for the opposition, as well as the knock-on impact on the infrastructure if the Cayman Islands had a pier that could accommodate four ships all carrying 6,000 people in one day. However, concerns about the cost and the process, as well as who will be building and managing the project, have also emerged as serious causes for concern.
The opposition begins a series of public meetings this week where they plan to share with the public all of the documentation they have now managed to collect. Some of that has been in the public domain and covers issues such as the misleading information government has given about the extent of the environmental damage (even after the redesign), the justifications given for embarking on the development of piers, and the anticipated costs.
More recently, questions have emerged about the bidding process and the lack of transparency regarding the discussions with the various developers since the original bid went out for interested parties to pre-qualify.
Government has been reluctant to answer the key questions surrounding this project and its emphatic rejection of a government-supported referendum to answer the real question of public support fuels further suspicions.
In the end, the only way of getting an answer to this national question is via the ballot box and whether the government supports it or not, with well over 3,000 voters having signed up asking for a referendum, that is starting to look like a serious possibility
See opposition meeting schedule here
Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism
You guys should maybe take a look at cayman marl road showing the votes against the port as the fake ones.
Cayman Marl Road should have the ability to look at the ISP numbers of their people commenting/voting on their website and see where the votes/comments are coming from.
If I was buying bots and I got called out for it, the easiest thing to do would be buy more bots for the opposing side
Caymanians, do you need any further evidence that Cayman’s wealthy elite do not care about your future, but only their own? The money that will be spent to build a new port facility will directly benefit those Caymanians that are already wealthy. That money should be spent educating your children so that they can compete in the workforce of their own homeland! Insist that YOUR government spend YOUR money to benefit YOU!
Wish we could have something firm to expose the intent.
The Unity Govt does not have a mandate. It is a mash up of at least 3 different groups of politicians, nobe of who “won” the last election.
For Minister Moses is misleading the public to say that they have a mandate to build the dock.
I did not vote for a gowment with McKeeva in it. Yet Premier Alden and Dep. Premier Moses CHOSE to join with McKeeva to form this gowment.
You did not have a have a mandate to join with McKeeva. You did that for selfish reasons and self preservation as MLAs.
Now, after making such a deal, they HAVE to allow CHEC as one of the bidders – flying FULL in the face of what they (Alden and Moses) were complaining about in 2009 – 2012 when they were in Opposition and McKeeva was Premier and dealing with CHEC.
My people, Alden and Moses will not turn back now. Alden cant control Moses, who is the real Premier here.
Our only hope now is to sign the petition for a referendum so we can get some more info about the cruise dock proposal.
At least find out what you are getting into with this deal by Premier Moses.
Save Cayman wrote on their page that red sails and sunset house, both owned by Adrian briggs funded the start up of save cayman
Environmental NGO got money from businesses interested in preserving the environment
Who could have guessed
In other news Meals on Wheels gets donations from persons interested in preventing malnutrition and hunger in the elderly and incapable
Marl road poll shows thousands of bot votes against the port. Anything from south east asia is likely chec not cayman based.
No surprises there. The prime candidate for the contract is CHEC and their track record is very well documented. Time for the UK to step in and launch a fraud investigation into the whole project maybe?
Whether the port project is right or wrong, the only SAFE way to ensure it isn’t a democratic, political, economic and environmental catastrophe of a project, is run a referendum, laying out all of the studies, reports, rationales etc from BOTH sides in ONE trusted place and then hold a proper controlled vote. If the port is genuinely the right thing it will win. If too much concern remains, it won’t, and that will be the right, democratic result for Cayman.
CHEC and there communist masters are hell bent on getting there hooks into Cayman. The leaders who are pushing for them should be investigated by MI6, but what else would you expect from a anti democratic country .
I am sure the NSA, the FBI and the CIA are already looking into the connections.
kirkbots…..an attack on our democratic freedoms.
why doesn’t the compass report on this??
The Compass is pro businesses that believes they are above reporting anything unless it comes with a press release or at the behest of monied interests
They care about their advertising bottom line first and foremost
That is why despite running daily editorials they rarely mention their opinions on the cruise port issue according to the compass editorial board they are neither for or against the port project as it stands
Though I would argue silence in the face of the clear government attempts to mislead and misinform is equivalent to complicity
they represent the view of the business elites and are scared of pissing them off
They also want to pretend to be reporting in the best interests of the people so they can’t come out for the port either
They are just toeing the nonexistent line of journalistic “neutrality”
They spend most of their time writing the government narrative and fluff pieces anyway so
For anyone who doubts this comment simply look at the many articles and editorials relating to the upcoming “Kaaboo” festival
‘
Buy enough ad space in the compass and I’m sure they would probably let you write the articles themselves
Can hardly believe they would sink so low to destroy Cayman, but then again, as Maya Angelou once said ” when someone shows you who they are, believe them”.
Sad part is, if this dock turns out to be the disaster we expect and know it to be? These same fools will be voted back in by the sheeple and the muppets next election.
– Muppet “Head” Hunter
People accuse Singapore of being a a somewhat benevolent dictatorship, however, the Cayman Islands are beginning to look like a non-transparent dictatorship, particularly given that China Harbour is allegedly short listed. How will London and the FCO react to this?
Dictatorship, but with the double whammy of an incompetent corrupt government. At least Singapore has low crime and quality education…
Not alleged, the Gov confirmed that China Harbour is a tender finalist….
The world over mate!
Dear Government: Do what you were elected to do, build the dock.
Government are elected to uphold the democratic process. That would be a referendum and not pushing something through in secret.
Bot
Governments are elected solely to be the voice for the people and to take action in the best interest of the people of the said country or territory.
Instead, what we find is Governments world-wide use their political fortitude to personally gain from the country’s public purse, I.E. the peoples’ money!
We see greed and a lack of integrity globally. Why do we think the system is working?
Who is it working for?
I am tired of this debate. The PPM government was not elected. In fact they lost 2 seats in that election. The government we have is a coalition government and it cannot stand on what either party ran for in the election. There were key ways that they needed to compromise and the cruise berthing facility and cargo facility were not discussed.
Therefore they do not have a mandate. There’s no other way to see that.
They also do it in the comments here (likely using organized efforts and multiple devices per person)
One day you see a comment with 40 up – 10 down
and you come back the next day to see it 80 down – 40 up
You can also see the bursts of pro port comments and votes in the evenings (after the pro port people get off of their respective government and Waterfront jobs)
They are trying to create the illusion of public support to help the government’s nonexistent “mandate”
Also just to be perfectly clear anyone with a credit card, or access to a credit card could have purchased these bots (it’s quite easy to do)
While it is possible (and likely) pro port persons bought the bots as they clearly have no qualms spending large amounts of cash for social media advertising to push their agenda
It is also entirely possible that anti-port persons bought the bots as well in order to elicit the response seen in regards to the bots
Social media polls have always been notoriously easy to manipulate
Cayman needs a reputable polling firm independent from special interests AND the government
Sadly we seem unable or unwilling to fill the void and it shows
The preferred bidder is trying to sway public opinion in their favour using the sheep mentality. Much like Russia did with ‘you know who.’
Agent Orange, barf
How do we know the ballet won’t be rigged the same say they did these polls? How can we be sure the vote will be fair?
CNS: A referendum is conducted in the same way as a general election. You cannot compare it to an online poll.
Another comment proving Caymanians desperately need civics in the national curriculum
As one MLA is reported to have said “Keep em dumb, keep em under my thumb”
Why would anybody rig a ballet? That would be tu-tu silly!
I know, Caymanians need to pay attention and read. If you have a laptop, desk top, iPad, whatever kind of electronic device you have hooked up to the internet, read the world news, the Jamaica gleaner, BBC, skip over to other Caribbean islands, just read. Go to the library and borrow a book on the history of cayman , Jamaica, British, Canadian, whatever you can get your hands on. Read about the coral.
Thank God we still use paper ballots, may it remain that way forever.
” a surge of votes over a 24 hour period from what appeared to be ‘bots’ using false profile pages originating in South East Asia in favour of the project.”
Convenient that the “preferred bidder” is also originating in South East Asia.
It seems this bunch of yahoos who are fanatically pushing for the big expensive dock do not care about anything but personal gain. Loss of the underwater wonders will result in loss of vacationers and visitors that will never come back. Is this what our government wants?
This cobbled together government that we have here, sewn and hanging together by, you know who,do not really care about Cayman.
Along with bitcoin farms, bot farms are also extremely common over there. The correlation is coincidence.