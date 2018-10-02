(CNS): The battle between those who oppose the government’s proposal to develop a cruise berthing facility in central George Town and those supporting the project has been intensifying on social media of late, and manipulating public opinion is becoming a key part of the polarised positions. In a straw online poll last week on a local radio station’s Facebook page the results did a sudden about turn from 80% against the development to 34% after a surge of votes over a 24-hour period from what appeared to be ‘bots’ using false profile pages originating in South East Asia in favour of the project.

When BobFM, one of Hurley’s Media’s stations, did a poll on their social media pages, local voters were largely indicating their objection to the project. But when it did a sudden about-face, it was easy for the page administrators to realise those votes were not coming from Cayman and the profiles appeared largely fake.

Since then, other social media polls have also been hacked in the same way — a common challenge for online straw polls. Trying to gauge genuine public opinion on this or any subject using online polls has become notoriously unreliable, given how easy it is to manipulate them for those with the time or the money.

In 2015 a direct survey (the only official public consultation the government ever commissioned) revealed that almost three-quarters of the respondents did not want the dock. What limited support for the project there was came mostly from people associated with Kirk Freeport.

The Department of Environment in partnership with Baird conducted the ‘hard-copy’ survey and received 473 direct responses, with 73% opposed to the proposal. From the 111 individuals who offered their support, almost 80 of those people were connected to the downtown retailer. Several of those who submitted written comments said they were clerks and sales associates on work permits who wanted the piers hoping it would lead to an increase in sales commission.

Although several online petitions have been conducted over the last few years that have been opposed to the cruise port project, none of them can be verified because the possibility of manipulation of those also remains high. But the latest petition, which requires those signing to give their voter registration number, cannot be hacked.

While the petition is asking for a referendum and not whether or not people support the project, since it began last month it has been edging each week towards the required 5,281 signatures to trigger a national ballot, which will be a sure way for government to find out the real numbers.

Those against the project have also begun pushing the theory that the opposition to the project is entirely funded by the tender operators, but after more than a decade of following the cruise berthing facility, CNS has found no evidence to support that theory.

We have spoken to dive operators, environmental activists, downtown merchants, taxi and tour operators, visitors, ordinary residents with very little connections to tourism and young people who have expressed their opposition to the project for many different reasons.

This week Save Cayman, a grass-roots conservationist group and one of the first NGOs in Cayman to oppose the project, refuted any connections to the tender operators and explained who they were.

“We are educated, independently minded young Caymanians, who wish to see the responsible and sustainable development of our wonderful nation. It is our future in the balance and we refuse to have a price tag put on our environment or our people,” said Gabriella Hernandez, one of the many young people involved in the movement.

“We believe in healthy debates based on established facts. We encourage the public to be informed and have their say in how we develop our islands, as the current unsustainable model we are seeking will have irreversible environmental and socio-economic ramifications.”

And it is the damage to the marine environment that remains a significant reason for the opposition, as well as the knock-on impact on the infrastructure if the Cayman Islands had a pier that could accommodate four ships all carrying 6,000 people in one day. However, concerns about the cost and the process, as well as who will be building and managing the project, have also emerged as serious causes for concern.

The opposition begins a series of public meetings this week where they plan to share with the public all of the documentation they have now managed to collect. Some of that has been in the public domain and covers issues such as the misleading information government has given about the extent of the environmental damage (even after the redesign), the justifications given for embarking on the development of piers, and the anticipated costs.

More recently, questions have emerged about the bidding process and the lack of transparency regarding the discussions with the various developers since the original bid went out for interested parties to pre-qualify.

Government has been reluctant to answer the key questions surrounding this project and its emphatic rejection of a government-supported referendum to answer the real question of public support fuels further suspicions.

In the end, the only way of getting an answer to this national question is via the ballot box and whether the government supports it or not, with well over 3,000 voters having signed up asking for a referendum, that is starting to look like a serious possibility

See opposition meeting schedule here

Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism