Cruise port causes ‘significant uncertainty’ for environment

(CNS): The damage to the Cayman Islands’ marine environment by the proposed cruise berthing development could be far worse than already suspected because of the “significant uncertainty” surrounding many aspects of the project, Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has warned. Until the design is finalised and key geotechnical studies have been completed, it will be extremely difficult to understand the extent of the negative impact from a host of issues, such as the dredging method the developers will eventually employ and how pilings will be drilled.

Despite this uncertainty, the deal with the wining bidder could be signed and sealed long before the public has any real understanding of the actual devastation the project could cause.

Government has consistently stated that the project will be a design-build-finance model, and how that will look will depend greatly on the winning bidder. Until one of the final three bidders is selected and begins negotiations with the government, no one knows what the final design will be.

In the absence of any confirmation from Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, the finalists appears to be a consortium of the cruise lines, McAlpine and Orion Marine under the name Verdent Isle; the controversial Beijing-based company, CHEC; and a French marine engineering company. The fourth final bidder, a local marine company and its New Zealand-based partners, pulled their bid.

The winning bidder will be responsible for updating the existing environmental impact assessment (EIA) as well as undertaking the outstanding technical geological seabed surveys. Speaking on Rooster’s morning radio show, Crosstalk, on Friday, Ebanks-Petrie explained the process of an application for a coastal works licence and the need for an updated EIA, as set out in the law.

But she said that at this point, there are still many unknowns, not least because of the limitations set on the original EIA and the incomplete information, but also because the design and dredging areas have changed. In addition to the extent of the direct dredging damage to the living coral in the harbour, much more damage could be caused by silt and sediment during and well after construction.

Ebanks-Petrie pointed out that without the geotechnical survey, which would help inform the developers about the underlying sea bed, it is impossible for them to know what to expect or the potential impact of the project.

She explained that even when her department is drilling on a very small scale to secure boat moorings, they constantly encounter crevices and fissures and often have to search around for an appropriate location to pour cement to anchor them. Given the size of this project (each pier could have more than 300 pilings) finding places to secure them would be a significant and possibly costly challenge for the engineers.

Uncertainties also surround the dredging because no one knows what method will be used. Ebanks-Petrie said that at this stage, her team has no idea how the developers intend to dredge or how they plan to dispose of the material.

What her department has been able to ascertain, in the absence of the current updated design plans, which inexplicably have not been given to the DoE, is that some eight acres of land will be reclaimed for the project, also creating sediment that was not accounted for in the original EIA. Some of the dredged material will be used for that reclamation, but no one knows yet where the rest of the dredged material will go, she said.

So far, there has been very little discussion about the wider impact on George Town in general and the continued tourism operations during construction, but it is clear that the amount of sediment and silt that will be generated during this massive engineering project will kill many acres of coral outside the footprint of the project. Despite plans to use silt screens, most marine experts warn that this has very limited value in protecting coral, which needs a great deal of sunlight to survive.

Ebanks-Petrie reminded listeners about the worldwide pressures on coral reefs. Cayman’s foresight in implementing marine conservation areas decades ago helped to protect a considerable amount of coral in local waters compared to other destinations in the region, but the marine life here is still under threat. With coral bleaching, disease, coastal development and over-fishing, coral reefs remain under extreme pressure.

She said another reason why we have to be extremely careful about the pressures we put on the reef systems that we can control is because corals are vulnerable around the globe from myriad challenges we cannot control. The extent of the loss of reefs in the George Harbour, even in the best case scenario, will be enormous. The proposed project, no matter what the final design is, will be devastating to the harbour, which, despite the false claims made by some, is teaming with marine life.

From famous ancient reef system that provide the spawning grounds for dwarf herring (fires) to the beautiful coral formations on the wreck of the Balboa, the loss of living coral and wrecks will be significant. But it has emerged recently that the proposed broad re-design that formed the initial concept design for the bidding process was not the most environmental choice, despite claims by government.

The ministry’s decision to remove the DoE from the steering committee, just as the bid moves into the final stages and when there has been so little information about the true extent of the reef damage, is another issue that is continuing to fuel broad concerns in the community. As the public becomes increasingly aware what is at stake, the environmental loss is beginning to feature more prominently in the opposition to the project.

CNS has learned that representatives from the procurement office have had one meeting recently with the DoE in which the technical experts from the department sought to learn more about the re-design. But it appears that Cayman’s own marine environment experts are as much in the dark as the wider public regarding the impact that this project will have on George Town Harbour — one of the most unique marine environments not just in our region, but in the world.

To sign the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum, call 327 5411 to have the petition come to you, email cprcayman@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page. This weekend the petition will be available to sign at Hurley’s Supermarket, Book-Nook at the Galleria Plaza, Bliss Yoga, Pure Art, Rubis in Savannah, Sunset House and many other locations.

