ESO begins preparations for 2020 Census

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has begun its preparations for the next Cayman Islands census, which will be taken in 2020. Cabinet recently approved the planning process for the Cayman Islands’ 2020 Census of Population and Housing, and the Census Advisory Committee met for the first time on Wednesday, exactly two years before Census Day 2020. The committee comprises people representing all three Cayman Islands and from different branches of the public sector, as well as non-governmental agencies, such as the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. The Sister Islands are represented by the district commissioner and his deputy.

The committee will inform and advise the ESO in the planning stage, such as helping with the finalisation of the census questionnaire. The planning for Census 2020 will cover all phases of census preparation, field work implementation and post-field dissemination under three sub-committees for mapping, logistics and training, as well as publicity, ESO Director Maria Zingapan explained

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart welcomed the committee members at a recent meet and greet session and noted the vital role that census data plays in government’s planning for generations to come, according to a GIS release. He said the data is an invaluable tool for the strategic development of all sectors of the community — public and private sectors, non-governmental and civic organisations.

“The good value of strong data cannot be underestimated,” he said, adding that the census was the single biggest snapshot about the Cayman Island.

Important initiatives undertaken using Census 2010 data include the review of electoral boundaries, business planning by the private sector, roads and transport planning, policy reviews for the elderly and persons with disabilities, national energy policy and education sector planning.

