Amnesty numbers well short of reality

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration says that the figure previously given as the number of overstayers who left Cayman during the temporary amnesty this summer was well short of the actual number who left. The DoI originally said that 14 people left during the amnesty period of August 2018, but they now say that, after reviewing the data, this was only the overstayers who turned themselves in and the number who actually left was 185, most of whom just left without letting the authorities know.

“The revised number of 185 includes the previously reported 14 persons that voluntarily turned themselves into the Enforcement Division,” Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong stated in a press release. “The additional 171 individuals …simply left via airlines without notifying the department, and were identified as part of the post-amnesty assessment.”

According to the detailed assessment of the amnesty figures, the overstayers came from 18 different countries, Jamaica being the top of the list, followed by the US. Eight were under the age of eighteen, 96 were women and 91 men. The longest period of overstaying was 13½ years, but most (122) had overstayed for less than one week.

“This year’s immigration amnesty was a component of a wider effort by the Cayman Islands Government to reduce crime,” Wong said. “The successful campaign also allowed for employers and the public to play a critical role by providing information to help officials locate wanted individuals.”

The enforcement arm of the immigration department continued operations to tackle illegal immigration even during the amnesty, when officers carried out targeted operations, based on tip-offs, in and around the capital. One Jamaican man was found working at a home in Spotts, Newlands outside the terms of his permit and arrested, but a Jamaican woman who was believed to be working illegally at a business in George Town evaded the authorities.

During September it took officials three tries to locate a Saint Lucian national who was believed, based on intelligence reports, to be in violation of the Immigration Law for overstaying on island. Officers looked in West Bay and then in Midland Acres and finally tracked him down during an operation at a compound in Bodden Town.

“When officers are unable to locate a suspect, our efforts don’t simply stop there,” Wong said. “The division continues to actively pursue all leads, in addition to information provided by the public, until the individual is identified and subsequently arrested.”

Wong thanked the public for their ongoing support as he confirmed his department’s commitment to tracking down illegal migrants.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offences is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email legalim@gov.ky.

Breakdown of overstayers who left during amnesty:

91 males and 96 females

179 adults and eight children (under age 18)

one Belizean national

one British Overseas Territory Citizen

two Barbadian nationals

five Canadian nationals

two Swiss nationals

two Chilean nationals

one Colombian national

four Cuban nationals

two Czech nationals

nine British nationals

16 Honduran nationals

one Hungarian national

three Indian nationals

75 Jamaican nationals

one Filipino national

three Swedish nationals

one Trinidadian national

55 American nationals

one South African national

