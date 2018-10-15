(CNS): Following recent revelations that the director of the Cayman Islands Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Felicia Robinson, had resigned after just two years on the job, the Ministry of Community Affairs has already undertaken a recruitment process and appointed Paulinda Mendoza-Williams to the post. Mendoza-Williams was one of the architects of both the Needs Assessment Unit and the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), which was set up to deal with vulnerable victims. She is due to start the job next month, according to a release about the change in leadership at one of its most challenging departments.

With more than 20 years experience in social work, Mendoza-Williams has acted as director several times, including for ten months before the substantive post was given to Robinson. Having started as a social worker and steadily progressed in the department, she is currently the deputy director of clinical services. She has also been involved in the development, implementation, monitoring and review of legislation and policies that impact best practice in social work, such as the Children Law (2012 Revision), Youth Justice and Adoption Laws.

More recently she was seconded to the ministry, where she was responsible for oversight of the review and policy development of MASH. Mendoza-Williams is working closely with Robinson before she leaves and is actively involved in restructuring the DCFS to reflect a more specialised approach to social work delivery.

Excited about her new post, she said a significant amount of her career and professional development has been focused on serving the community. “Along with the hardworking DCFS staff, I will continue developing and enhancing the work of the department by ensuring legislation, best practice and policy are employed to promote positive social change,” she said.

Chief Officer Teresa Echenique thanked Robinson for her service and wished her well in her future endeavours. “She has been instrumental in establishing key foundational work in DCFS to enhance and develop services,” the CO added.

