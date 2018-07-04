WB man’s death comes weeks after jail release

(CNS): A local man who is understood to have taken his own life after he was found unresponsive at a home in Peace Lane, West Bay, yesterday morning was Matthew Carlyle Ebanks (31), police have confirmed. Ebanks had been released from HMP Northward just over six weeks ago after serving 268 days in connection with the possession of an illegal gun. Ebanks had evaded the minimum seven-year term when a judge found exceptional circumstances in the case and freed him from jail. The court had heard at the time of sentencing that he had found his incarceration particularly difficult, though details were not aired in court.

Ebanks had been charged after police found a gun in a toilet cistern during a raid at a West Bay house last year, which was found to have been used in a shooting at a nightclub parking lot in February 2017. Ebanks was not accused of being involved in that incident but police found pictures on a phone recovered during the raid of him posing with the Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun.

Ebanks had originally denied the charges, claiming that he had been coerced into holding the gun. In the end, the court did not accept that, but because his possession of the weapon was fleeting, the court still found exceptional circumstances and ordered a two-year suspended sentence of 18 months, releasing him from jail.

Category: Local News