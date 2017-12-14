Violent men face long jail terms in feud case

(CNS): Malik Mothen from West Bay has been sentenced to 13 years in jail and his co-defendant, Kashwayne Hewitt, a Jamaican national, received a 12 year term for a violent attack and shooting outside the Fete nightclub in February. The men were both found guilty Thursday of attacking and shooting Daniel Bennett and Carlney Campbell in a feud-fuelled altercation. Visiting judge, Justice Roger Chapple, delivered his sentencing ruling following the convictions this morning.

As he handed down the lengthy terms for GBH with intent for both men and the possession of an unlicensed gun for Hewitt, the judge said it was a blessing that Campbell, who was shot as he lay on the ground, was not more seriously injured or worse.

Justice Chapple said that although Mothen was not found guilty of possessing a firearm, as the older of the two men he should have been more aware that Hewitt, who had the gun, was likely to use it. He handed Mothen a 12-year term for the grievous bodily harm against Campbell and an additional year for the two other charges of actual bodily harm on Daniel Bennett, which brought the total to 13 years for the 36-year-old father of four.

As he sentenced Hewitt, who was 21 on the eve of the trial, the judge said that he had thrown the best part of his life away because he thought there was something seductive about guns and had been misguided and easily led. He also recommended that Hewitt, who married a local woman less than a month after he arrived in Cayman, should be deported after he had served his time. Hewitt received twelve years for the GBH on Campbell and nine years for possession of the Colt 45 used in the shooting, which the judge ordered to run concurrently.

The judge said, “Given your behaviour during the two months you were at liberty here, the island is better off without you.”

Category: Courts, Crime