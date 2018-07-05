Premier admits conundrum of poverty

(CNS): Despite what appears on paper to be a growing economy and falling unemployment rates, in Finance Committee on Tuesday the premier accepted that more people are seeking support from the Needs Assessment Unit, as he asked the members for almost $2 million more in supplementary appropriations. In his role as community affairs minister, Alden McLaughlin told the committee that the cash was needed to meet an increase in demand, largely for poor relief vouchers and rent for people in need.

As he outlined the changes to the appropriations, McLaughlin explained that without the additional appropriations, the various budget allocations for the NAU would run out by August because of the increase in the number of people coming to the unit for help. The premier pointed to the conundrum his government faces of economic success on one hand and growing poverty on the other.

“We have a situation in the country …which is a matter of considerable concern and deserving of more analysis,” he said, adding that despite all the indications of the “vastly improved economy”, including employment levels, the number of applications for assistance to the Needs Assessment Unit continues to increase year on year. “We believe that there are a number of factors at play but there is clearly cause for concern,” he added.

He noted that the Caymanian population that is aging out of the workforce is creating a significant demand on the service as they lose their working income, and he admitted that their pensions “are grossly inadequate”.

The premier accepted that while unemployment figures suggest that things are improving, there is “still significant under-employment”.

Government has been reluctant to admit the impact that home repossessions are having. Nevertheless, the premier agreed that the increase in demand for rental support from those in need was due to that factor. “Although we don’t have the numbers, there is assistance being sought with respect to assisting with the consequences of foreclosures. All of this is putting pressure on rental demands,” he added.

More money has become available to NAU over the last couple of years, and the unit’s increased ability to assist has itself attracted more people who might have dismissed it in the past as a source of support, suspecting it would not help them. But an increase in the regular poor relief payments for those on permanent assistance might have resulted in people entering the welfare system for first time.

The requested appropriations also saw the department reshuffle cash from areas where spending was less than had been budgeted to help areas where more was needed, which, in addition to the $1.35 million for the short-term support for poor people with food vouchers and $1.3 million more for rental costs, included increases for general needs by $70,000, another $140,000 for lunch and uniforms for kids, and $60,000 for burial assistance.

