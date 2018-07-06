Hurricane forms days after experts review forecast

(CNS): Just days after the hurricane experts at Colorado State University revised down their predictions for this hurricane season in the Atlantic, the first one swirled into existence 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles in the early hours of Friday morning. Hurricane Beryl is moving west at around 14mph with maximum sustained winds of around 75mph with higher gusts. Beryl was described by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami as compact, with hurricane winds stretching out just 10miles from the centre and tropical winds up to 35 miles out.

The storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands, and although it is heading for the Lesser Antilles, it is expected to weaken or degenerate completely by Sunday before it gets there.

However, the emergence of Beryl serves as a timely reminder that, despite the long-term forecast of much less activity this season than first believed, storms are always unpredictable.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman local forecasters predict light to moderate easterly winds and seas, as a ridge of high pressure lingers north of the Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area. Temperatures will be in the 90’s.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather