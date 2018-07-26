Gun control must be priority, say activists

(CNS): Local activists are calling on the authorities to prioritise gun control in the Cayman Islands and implement more initiatives and intervention programmes to prevent young men from being lured into gun crime. George Roper, a reformed ‘lifer’ at HMP Northward who now works with young people, said, “Cayman has reached the point where we have to get these guns off the streets at all costs.” He believes that youngsters messing around with guns today are more violent than their previous generations. Roper has called for a perpetual gun amnesty, a suggestion rejected by the police.

“For a number of reasons, an open-ended gun amnesty is not feasible,” said Jacqueline Carpenter, the RCIPS spokesperson. “Chief among them being that possessing an unlicensed firearm is a criminal offence, and if someone could have an illegal gun at any time with no consequences, there would be little sense in having the law to begin with.”

So far this year, gun violence has taken two lives: Omar Bailey (28) and Dougmore Wright (44) were both gunned down on the streets of George Town. While guns have also featured in a dozen armed robberies, police are making in-roads to recovering guns. In 2017 a total of 29 firearms were seized, while so far this year 9 have been recovered in addition to the eleven long guns, seven handguns, crossbow, 12-gauge flare gun and almost 900 rounds of ammunition recovered during the month-long, ‘no questions asked’ amnesty in June.

Michael Myles, a former social worker who has campaigned for many years for early intervention to prevent vulnerable children from falling into crime, said the number of weapons being recovered clearly shows the community what it needs to know about the gun problem.

“That should tell you how much more is out there. At the end of the day, it’s not going to stop unless we get more strategic,” he said, pointing to the poor prospects for teenagers. “Who’s going to employ a teenager with absolutely nothing, no training,” he asked, adding that the core drivers of criminal behaviour, such as the lack of job training, need to be addressed.

What causes young men in particular to pick up guns is a question that both activists and the police are asking. Roper points to poverty, a lack of opportunity and the pressure on young adults who feel marginalized by society. “They’re just doing what they have to do to make it,” he said, stressing that vocational training is critical because the current number of work permits makes it clear that there is no training anywhere for young people.

Brent Hydes is the operations manager for a halfway house in West Bay run by the Hope For Today Foundation, who sees addiction as fuel for crime. He supported the RCIPS gun amnesty and said he was grateful to those people who did “the grown up thing” and surrendered their weapons. But he said the community cannot wait for government to solve all of the problems.

“We can play a major role when we see our kids that we know are at the most vulnerable stages of their lives. We could do some sort of intervention to try to steer these kids in the right direction. Sometimes we turn a blind eye to the situation because it’s not happening to our kids.”

Criminal behaviour doesn’t happen overnight and can stem from people self-medicating with drugs and alcohol to suppress trauma they might have experienced, such as physical or sexual abuse, that “leaves a lot of kids uncomfortable in their own skin”.

Hydes said that a lack of investment in drug rehabilitation and “band-aid” methods have failed to address the causes of crime. He said more Caymanian social workers, counsellors and rehabilitators to work with children in school and adults in society could help society’s ills.

Dr Frank McField, a former social affairs and youth minister, said people use guns to take control. The gun amnesty initiative was a short-term solution to a long-term problem, he said. “It does not reflect serious contemplation or serious thought as to what causes people to want to express their power or their position within the society by arming themselves.”

Nevertheless, he accepted that the campaign raised awareness about the consequences of having a firearm without a licence and that it gave those in possession a chance to rethink their actions.

During his own research into gang sub-cultures, McField said he found a common root for vulnerability comes from within the home. Children whose parents resolve conflicts through abuse teach those affected that violence is used as a resolution for feuds, creating a generational cycle of hostility.

“The curiosity with the gun is also a curiosity with the sub-culture, where the gun becomes a very important part of the power ritual in the alienated youth community,” he said, adding that he also believes the solution lies with employment opportunities.

While in office between 2001-2005 McField said he implemented youth development and rehabilitation programmes, including a recording studio in central George Town, along with Eagle House Rehabilitation Centre for juveniles. However, his plans to set up a wilderness boot-camp in East End for those who needed more attention to their behavioural challenges were thwarted when he failed to get re-elected.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention