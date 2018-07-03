Burglar caught in house armed with machete

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from North Side has been charged with aggravated burglary, having been caught by police in a house on Old Robin Road at around 11:00 on Saturday night after they received a report of a burglary in progress at the location. The man was armed with a machete when officers arrived. Police said that investigations conducted while the man was in custody led to him also being arrested on suspicion of a previous burglary in North Side.

Police said the man was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Category: Crime, Police