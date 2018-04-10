Pedestrian hit by car following crash in GT

(CNS): A man who was walking along the pavement on Eastern Avenue Monday morning landed in hospital after he was hit by a car following the collision of a Honda CR-V and a Ford Truck. According to the police report, the man was struck near the School Road junction after the black Ford Sports Trac Truck and the green Honda CR-V collided, causing the Honda to run off the roadway and hit the victim, who was on the sidewalk.

Emergency services tended to the man at the scene before taking him to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. Neither of the two drivers were hurt and the vehicles sustained just minor damages.

The matter is now under investigation by the RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Department but no arrests were made at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News