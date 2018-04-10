Victim robbed and kicked by midnight muggers

(CNS): A men fell victim to a gang of five or six muggers who made off with his cash and phone at around midnight on Sunday. Police responded to the report of the street robbery, which happened in the centre of George Town near to the junction of Rock Hole Road and Mary Street. During the attack the victim fell to the ground and was kicked several times by the robbers. After they fled and he made the report, the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries before being released.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the mugging to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

