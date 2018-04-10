Victim robbed and kicked by midnight muggers
(CNS): A men fell victim to a gang of five or six muggers who made off with his cash and phone at around midnight on Sunday. Police responded to the report of the street robbery, which happened in the centre of George Town near to the junction of Rock Hole Road and Mary Street. During the attack the victim fell to the ground and was kicked several times by the robbers. After they fled and he made the report, the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries before being released.
Police are now asking anyone with information on the mugging to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
This cannot be a random incident. They had to know that the victim had cash. Maybe from other illegal means.
2
6
Our politicians are ONLY interested in securing their political futures! They don’t give a shit about crime, over development or our piss poor education system. They only care about money and power! So sickening!
27
0
Praying that those useless politicians will have a visitor and then the whole island on high alert. They need to experience what the victims are experiencing. What goes around comes around. When the pinching shoe is too uncomfortable, it has to be taken off.
7
0
I am sure the punks who assaulted this man does not belong to the politicians. Start raising your little punk child and stop blaming everyone else. Most times the fruit does not fall far from the tree.
5
3
Read the ‘Politician’ job description clown fish and you can learn what their responsibilities “should” be; it just never happens at all.
0
0
Indeed! Third world ghetto politicians running the place!
7
2
Same old same old. I was mugged twice around SMB in the 00s and knew a number of people, men and women, that were mugged at some point with one particular instance leaving the person in a bad way with a long stay in hospital. Usually by groups of youths, I will take a leap and assume the same here. Police patrols are nice, but they can’t be everywhere. Parents – if your kids are out late at night, lets be honest, they are not sitting about playing video games, are they? Happens everywhere else in the world of course, but that is no excuse.
28
0
These young people are are vile and worthless. Rebels raising more rebels.they are the same one who disrupted the classrooms while they were st school and didn’t try to settle down and learn and their parents would march up to the schools and cuss out the teachers. The rob the man then kicked him, bunch of criminals.
11
1
Hate speech. Do your responsibilities as “adults” not just as “parents”; set an example for each adult also. Iron sharpens iron, as so the saying goes, which is proven when even “adults” act like children in professional environments and behave inglorious when out and about with who they perceive as friends.
0
0
Caymankind!
6
7
Government soft on crime, ordinary people pay the price
27
0
you mean, they didnt get his/her shoes this time??? sooo sad what this island is coming to…time to fingerprint everyone coming and hoing at airport…also photo …just like in usa😉
16
4
7.24am Can you imagine the lines if your suggestion is adopted – they would stretch the length of the runway.
1
8
that doesn’t happen in the US and they have millions go through their airports…. why do you think it would happen here? Dufus!
3
1
What is happening to Cayman??? What a shame.
31
0
Absolute disgrace!
15
0
Alden & Mac’s Utopia where everybody is fair game Erry day i am hustling erry day hustling yes you stupid Mofo’s, keeping voting PPM & Mac infact keep bowing down to this unity cabal which by the way includes non existent and absolutely no use opposition sympathizers who be balling till they get dey MLA paycheck$$$ U vote for it so stop complaining to their Police apparatus about being robbed!
21
4
I agree with your criticisms of the old guard of PPM and Mac but what value have the NEW independents shown? Seems to me they realize how under-qualified they are and don’t want to make waves.
9
0
The only ‘under-qualification’ the independents have is a lack of more seats in the LA. They could have potentially formed a government with one more independent voted in. Try again.
1
1
They seem to have lost their cojones as well….I don’t hear anything from them except “Yes Mr Alden”
1
0
This is a sign of the times and a clear indication that the government has failed the people.
38
1
And this will continue to escalate as Alden takes more away from the people…I’m sure Dart has secured his future.
9
0
8:06am we are soon going to be placed on the reservation, the Oligopolist is gaining ground. Sell out, buy out. Wake up Caymanians!!
5
1
and the people have failed their country
12
3
Parents have failed their children too.
5
1
…and this is the reason why no one should ever rely on their government.
1
0
Good old Rock Hole. Accidently turned in there once.
8
3
Another unfortunate victim of a robbery, but seriously when will people learn you are asking for trouble walking around that part of town at midnight!
9
0
Too many drunk persons measuring the toads.
1
0
This is so true!
0
0