Masked armed man robs West Bay store

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for an armed robber, described as short with a dark complexion, following a stick-up at a local store in Batabano Plaza, West Bay, early Tuesday morning, less than a half mile from the local police station. As the store clerk was opening up the shop around 6:15 this morning, the robber, who was wearing a blue cloth over his face and brandishing a firearm, approached and demanded cash. He was said to have obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot towards the rear of the small shopping plaza.

No one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired. Police investigating the matter are asking anyone with information to contact West Bay CID at 649-777.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police