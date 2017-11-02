Beach access still under threat
(CNS): The opposition leader has raised concerns that the Central Planning Authority is ignoring the Public Lands Law when it comes to beach access, which is why easements are still under threat and being blocked, even though the new legislation was passed in the LA earlier this year. Following news that a landowner has recently blocked the beach access along old Prospect Road because, he claims, “illegal activities” were taking place, Ezzard Miller has pointed to the continuing problem of access being illegally blocked and what he said was the complicity of the CPA.
As he delivered his response in the Legislative Assembly to the governments 2018/19 budget, in which the premier has committed to strengthening the public’s rights to beach access, Miller highlighted the growing problem, which is also of particular concern to the wider public, as people are finding it increasingly difficult to get to the beach as laws are flouted and not enforced.
Miller accused the CPA of allowing developers to break laws by granting after the fact planning permission, which had resulted in easements being blocked in his own North Side constituency, but he also took aim at the situation on West Bay Road.
The original application for Dart’s West Bay Road tunnel blocked off two beach access points but it nevertheless received planning permission. Miller said the CPA granted “the construction of tunnels” across prescriptive rights on Seven Mile Beach, breaching the law. He said that if the CPA grants the application for an extension, the tunnel will block three access points.
Currently, the application by Cayman Shores Development Ltd, one of Dart’s complex network of companies which is involved in the investor’s huge development projects, is still waiting for permission. It is now scheduled to be heard at the next planning meeting on 8 November after it was adjourned last month because the planning department filed the wrong paperwork. The developer is seeking to extend the tunnel by another 195 feet, despite concerns from the NRA, the DoE and planning. The Dart Group has said they will deal with the access issues but have not yet indicated how.
Miller said he knows these access points are prescriptive rights because he was involved in the campaign to erect the beach signs back in the 1980’s. He asked the attorney general why government departments were allowed to ignore the law.
The premier said in his Budget Policy Statement that a commission would be established to ensure that beach access for the public is safeguarded and maintained on all three Cayman Islands. “This continues the work started last year by government to reopen and protect the public’s right to access to our beaches,” he said.
But in the last few weeks alone access has been blocked in North Side, Frank Sound, Boggy Sands Road, Seven Mile Beach and Old Prospect Road. Just this week complaints were filed against the Kimpton Sea Fire Resort, another Dart property, after security guards chased local beach visitors away where management has stated that their security staff are trained to manage the balance for guests at the resort and public’s right to beach access.
See the extract of Miller raising issues of beach access during the LA debate Wednesday on CIGTV below, ending at 1:15:45:
Category: Local News
The additional “beach access” that miller is referring to is on the Royal Palms parcel and runs along the northern edge of the property from West bay road to the beach. I’m not sure if he has tried walking along that public right of way recently but, for as long as I can remember, it’s been blocked by a fence behind which you’ll find the Royal Palms back of house, toilet block and kitchens. It’s not been a public right of way for years. Ever tried getting access to the beach through Royal Palms on a cruise ship day? The 250 lbs security guards at the door charge a fee for access. I dont recall the MLAs bleating about beach access then. Remind me which prominent Caymanian family owned the land and banked all the money charging tourists to get access to the beach via a public right of way prior to selling it to Dart?
Wow
We becoming more of a fast lane society, no time to reflect, not even have benches by the seaside to cope and de-stress. Of course, enough people to run us off the beach. It seems like the therapeutic benefits of the beach belongs to a certain kind of the human species 😐
Read this carefully, as it is a sterling example of the negative effects of allowing one developer or property owner to become too powerful. ***Welcome to the Camana Islands***
Why don’t we name the members of the CPA so residents know who to speak to about these decisions?
CNS NOTE: Here is the link to the current list of members: https://www.planning.ky/boards-all/central-planning-authority
Except none of the access points he refers to on Seven Mile Beach will be in any way blocked. Why let factual information get in the way of a good ill-informed rant however?
What we have is a total break down of law. It is not new. Foreign interests and developers, as well as certain politicians and their connected local friends have been able to transgress our societal norms and laws with absolute impunity for a decade. I look forward to hearing the Attorney General’s response and soon. We are rapidly nearing the point where many in the public will simply start taking the law into their own hands as they now have almost no faith that anyone in authority is willing or even capable of doing what they are supposed to. Bad governance at its clearest and Governor, XXXXX You are just as responsible.
