Beach access still under threat

(CNS): The opposition leader has raised concerns that the Central Planning Authority is ignoring the Public Lands Law when it comes to beach access, which is why easements are still under threat and being blocked, even though the new legislation was passed in the LA earlier this year. Following news that a landowner has recently blocked the beach access along old Prospect Road because, he claims, “illegal activities” were taking place, Ezzard Miller has pointed to the continuing problem of access being illegally blocked and what he said was the complicity of the CPA.

As he delivered his response in the Legislative Assembly to the governments 2018/19 budget, in which the premier has committed to strengthening the public’s rights to beach access, Miller highlighted the growing problem, which is also of particular concern to the wider public, as people are finding it increasingly difficult to get to the beach as laws are flouted and not enforced.

Miller accused the CPA of allowing developers to break laws by granting after the fact planning permission, which had resulted in easements being blocked in his own North Side constituency, but he also took aim at the situation on West Bay Road.

The original application for Dart’s West Bay Road tunnel blocked off two beach access points but it nevertheless received planning permission. Miller said the CPA granted “the construction of tunnels” across prescriptive rights on Seven Mile Beach, breaching the law. He said that if the CPA grants the application for an extension, the tunnel will block three access points.

Currently, the application by Cayman Shores Development Ltd, one of Dart’s complex network of companies which is involved in the investor’s huge development projects, is still waiting for permission. It is now scheduled to be heard at the next planning meeting on 8 November after it was adjourned last month because the planning department filed the wrong paperwork. The developer is seeking to extend the tunnel by another 195 feet, despite concerns from the NRA, the DoE and planning. The Dart Group has said they will deal with the access issues but have not yet indicated how.

Miller said he knows these access points are prescriptive rights because he was involved in the campaign to erect the beach signs back in the 1980’s. He asked the attorney general why government departments were allowed to ignore the law.

The premier said in his Budget Policy Statement that a commission would be established to ensure that beach access for the public is safeguarded and maintained on all three Cayman Islands. “This continues the work started last year by government to reopen and protect the public’s right to access to our beaches,” he said.

But in the last few weeks alone access has been blocked in North Side, Frank Sound, Boggy Sands Road, Seven Mile Beach and Old Prospect Road. Just this week complaints were filed against the Kimpton Sea Fire Resort, another Dart property, after security guards chased local beach visitors away where management has stated that their security staff are trained to manage the balance for guests at the resort and public’s right to beach access.

See the extract of Miller raising issues of beach access during the LA debate Wednesday on CIGTV below, ending at 1:15:45:

