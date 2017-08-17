Trio of potential storms brewing in Atlantic
(CNS): The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching three weather systems in the Atlantic, all of which have the potential to become storms over the next few days that could eventually move into the Cayman area. Shower activity about 550 miles east of the Lesser Antilles was conducive for development, weather experts said Thursday morning, warning that a tropical depression could form later today or tonight and there was an 80% change of it becoming a tropical storm as it heads towards the Caribbean. Behind that system, another area of showers and low pressure midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles could also become a storm, the NHC stated.The forecast said that this system has a 50% chance of becoming a storm over the next two days. Meanwhile, a third tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands also has the potential to become a storm, but at this point forecasters were giving the system a 40% chance of formation over the next five days. In addition, Gert, the seventh storm of this season so far, was located several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the NHC stated.
Here in Cayman, temperatures were climbing towards another hot day, with local forecasters predicting a heat index of 105°F and a 30% chance of showers.
Category: Local News, Weather
Thanks CNS
0
0
Cayman Islands National Weather Service [www.weather.gov.ky] and Hazard Management Cayman Islands [www.CaymanPrepared.gov.ky] are either asleep at the wheel, or speculating (at our risk) that “Harvey” will not strengthen or align with us by Monday. No tracking data issued as of 13:30 Thursday. Perhaps now it would be appropriate for John Tibbetts to put this on his radar and set the dial at DEFCON Five as we monitor development tomorrow and over the weekend. Until then, it seems we will have to keep paying these government bureaucracies while simultaneously relying on updates from Tropical Tidbits and NOAA’s NHC and other sources of info more alert and on the ball.
3
0
Evra lickle ting gonna be alright. We will warn you about five minutes before it hits mon. Plenyatime mon, no worries.
Thank God for the NHC and The Weather Channel. I wouldn’t mind if the weather service here just copied and pasted from there, but as they cant be bothered to update their own site fully every day, it does not inspire much hope. Tell me, do they receive a salary from the Government? What for?
0
0
Invest 91L is now “probable” cyclone 9, with the weather Channel already saying it is a cyclone and NHC just predicted passing to the south of Cayman, possibly as a Cat 1, but it may fizzle out…Get your hurricane supplies folks, looks like it could be a busy year.
11
1