Trio of potential storms brewing in Atlantic

(CNS): The National Hurricane Center in Miami is watching three weather systems in the Atlantic, all of which have the potential to become storms over the next few days that could eventually move into the Cayman area. Shower activity about 550 miles east of the Lesser Antilles was conducive for development, weather experts said Thursday morning, warning that a tropical depression could form later today or tonight and there was an 80% change of it becoming a tropical storm as it heads towards the Caribbean. Behind that system, another area of showers and low pressure midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles could also become a storm, the NHC stated.The forecast said that this system has a 50% chance of becoming a storm over the next two days. Meanwhile, a third tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands also has the potential to become a storm, but at this point forecasters were giving the system a 40% chance of formation over the next five days. In addition, Gert, the seventh storm of this season so far, was located several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the NHC stated.

Here in Cayman, temperatures were climbing towards another hot day, with local forecasters predicting a heat index of 105°F and a 30% chance of showers.

