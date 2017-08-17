Marl truck overturns at Grand Harbour roundabout

(CNS): A dump truck loaded with marl overturned at the Grand Harbour roundabout yesterday afternoon causing havoc for evening traffic. The truck overturned around 5pm, making the home commute a nightmare for many. CNS understands no one was hurt in the accident and we are awaiting information from the RCIPS traffic unit. It was a frustrating day overall for drivers with several other road prangs and collisions, as well as a car fire on North Church Street that snarled up traffic in downtown George Town at lunchtime.

