Marl truck overturns at Grand Harbour roundabout
(CNS): A dump truck loaded with marl overturned at the Grand Harbour roundabout yesterday afternoon causing havoc for evening traffic. The truck overturned around 5pm, making the home commute a nightmare for many. CNS understands no one was hurt in the accident and we are awaiting information from the RCIPS traffic unit. It was a frustrating day overall for drivers with several other road prangs and collisions, as well as a car fire on North Church Street that snarled up traffic in downtown George Town at lunchtime.
These trucks race down Spotts Strait every day, often weaving from lane to lane at high speed. Never a police car in sight. Ever.
Of course we cannot blame RCIP. It is hot outside and they must take shelter in their air conditioned offices.
But, ultimately, the responsibility must lie with the quarry and truck owners who fail to properly manage and monitor their drivers.
Heavily fine the driver, truck owner and aggregate supplier who filled the truck. This just might have positive impact on other operators. Do nothing and nothing will change for the better.
Another fine example of “we’s allas done it dis way” and so it becomes normal. Not going to change before lives are lost I’m afraid.
This same mo’fo almost ran me over when I was going in the opposite direction of him. Those people that drive dump trucks have no care in the world. They drive to reckless man. His license needs to be taken away.
couple of years ago , the same thing , huge boulders all over ,right in front of the bank that was their . I was walking down the road when this happened , thank God nobody got killed .
the trucks carrying sand are almost always filled with too much. they would never be allowed to be that full in the states.
Unfortunately, this is not the States.
Fortunately for you the states are only an hour away and the flights are super cheap at the moment. Now off you go!!
The full load is not the issue. The speed at which the drivers of these trucks travel is!
The way in which they maneuver a round-about is an issue….they are so driven by the $$$ that they don’t care who they run over in the process of making $$$.
When will they respect other road users and accept that they do not own the road!
Look at the unnecessary added traffic yesterday! and lives could have been lost!
So this means the driver will lose his truck license, right?
Doubt it, he probably come up with some crappy excuse (which they will accept) saying it isn’t his fault the truck tipped over, when we know it is!
The blame game here…I tell ya!
This is not surprising.
Unfortunately, it is not.
And why are these dump trucks allowed to carry wet marl with brackish / salt water pouring out the back and spraying all over peoples vehicles? Why don’t Police stop this?
Wet marl should first be made to dry out before trucking.
There is no control here. They are doing what they want to do at our expense.
This particular truck was carrying sand
A truck turning over? Driving too fast would probably be the only reason for that…and if so, despite recent filing and warnings to such drivers, it would appear they are above the law. RCIPS, please throw the book at this guy…send a proper warning to others.
These guys need prison time to slow down looks like
There will be more accidents and some serious in that area if the police don’t have a presence. They trucks and cars race on up an down that stretch like it is a drag strip. Then the motorbikes zip by on one wheel. Come on Police, give us some traffic patrols in that area. Or give us some period!!!
And all should remember that this is the only route out to the Eastern Districts from town – all roads meet here and all it takes is one stupid idiot and nobody can get home. Time for a new road from town to the East.
