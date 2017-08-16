Police warn teens on perils of social media
(CNS): Following reports to the RCIPS over the last week that indecent photographs of young locals were being circulated and posted on Instagram the police issued a warning to teens about the dangers of social media and the misuse of pictures that they may be taking and sharing. “We do not want to criminalise young people, but educate them about the potential long-term consequences of taking and sharing these kinds of photos,” said Detective Inspector Kevin Ashworth, Co-Supervisor of the MASH, the new joint police and social services unit created to deal with sex crimes.
“Images that are shared via any social-media platform can resurface later and cause embarrassment or worse,” he cautioned.
Police have received multiple reports regarding the circulation of indecent pictures of Cayman Islands residents on a particular Instagram profile. The user was said to be posting pictures of young women as well as demeaning comments. The profile was taken down around the time the complaints were made but police said it has been alleged that some of the pictures were of girls under the age of 18. The police learned that some photos were taken with the consent of and even by the girls themselves, but were never intended to be shared publicly.
Ashworth reminded the young people that possessing and circulating indecent photographs is a crime and will be investigated. “We also want them to understand that even just sharing personal photos of this nature with one other person through their phones can be an offence, in addition to publicising or distributing them,” he added.
The issue of teens posting and sharing inappropriate images is not confined to Cayman.
However, there are numerous potential consequences of sharing photos and personal information of this nature via social media that can leave young people exposed and vulnerable to online predators. But even if they avoid the dangers of becoming the target of sex offenders and stalkers this type of imagery can come back to haunt young people and undermine their college and career chances.
Anyone with information about these posts is encouraged to call the MASH or FSU at 814-6000. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Local News
There was no internet back in the day for the teenagers to showcase their body, and so they did it behind closed doors, having a dozen children to one family sometimes. Moral of the story, most of us have been sexually active and careless at some point, it’s how most of us got here. We learn from mistakes and then learn some more.
0
0
What with fake friends, cyber bullies and predators and either absence of or no caring parents makes for a potentially dangerous virtual world our youth is living in.
Keep it real with friends who you know face to face, pick your role models and mentors wisely and you can’t go far wrong.
1
0
Shame the person who put the page up and demeaned the girls. I am sure it’s a certain female activist who digs her nose into people business and as always wants to be the center of attention. Heard she started a fake news site now too. At least it wasn’t pictures of her thank goodness!
3
1
I think these teens are missing something………..PARENTING!
3
0
We live in an age where internet, facebook, social media, and games are causing our youngsters to become “addicted.” Even parents are addicted and encourage them from young age to get their hands on phones, ipods and gadgets.
It is a work of satan … yes satan! Because the game box, televisions, internet and phones are gradually desensitizing our young people, so much so, that they are ignoring natural things of life, they are not listening to their parents, they are not noticing people that pass them by. Almost everyday I see our young people with their eyes locked on their phones, and they walk by you and not care about your presence. They don’t see you or hear you. And if they do, they are someplace else in their minds. What is going on with the world?! It was never like that years ago. Folk noticed you! I even see the elderly folk locked away in their homes all day on the TV or internet … they are the ones that suppose to be shining examples of wisdom and discipline, and even them are addicted. I tell you its a sin! It must be from satan! Anyone that tells you otherwise, is naive of the negative effects it is gradually doing …
How can you love anyone if you fail to notice them?! Tell me how ???! Folks, the world is gradually producing cold-hearted and insensitive people. Families and good relationships are breaking up. You can’t love and be blind and deaf to others at the same time. We need to go back to G-d’s nature…
* Instead of warning youngsters, we need to educate youngsters about this new age addiction. Moreover, explore ways on how we can treat folk who are addicted already. 😐
1
1
Ah, parental control on display…and you wonder why this place is going downhill?
11
1
All manner of evil happening here to further destroy our youths. Why when things happen that’s the time warnings are publized. Why not take pro-active approach to prevent same from happening? Are we living in an age of denial that this would never happen in the Cayman Islands ! Get real ! Parents , Guardians , teachers, other professionals be more vigilant and try to educate the youths before its too late
3
0
Social media….so over-rated. Waste of time and energy.
8
0
Amen to that. The whole concept is a complete crock.
0
0
We need to educate our young people (and many not so young) of the dangers of taking/posting/sharing photos and videos.
8
1
I feel sorry for kids these days. One stupid mistake can affect their entire future because it’s all recorded on video and photos. When I was young and dumb making mistakes and learning we got away with it before all of this technology came around. Be careful kids!
17
0
I find it upsetting that a lot of these teens are misguided.
Yes they are old enough to understand what they are doing but its also the mentality now days.
It all starts with the celebs they follow, The Kardashians became famous from a sex movie, I see it on instagram all the time, young girls begging for likes!!! guys too but guys beg for likes in different ways, they try to seem ”hard & dangerous” or by showing a couple of ”hundred dolla bills”
I work in a clothing store and I hear conversations from young teens talking about the new bikini they are going to buy so they can take ”ass” shots on the beach!!
The media, the thirst for fame, peer pressure, bad parenting. These are some of the issues which can lead to these kind of situations.
I’ll leave you with this; if a girl dresses like a whore do’s that make her a whore?
If a person walks the street in a police uniform do’s it make them a police officer???
6
0
I’m guessing you’re ass doesn’t look so hot in those bikinis you’re selling. There’s a big difference between a bikini photo and a nude photo.
2
9
And therein lies the problem. If I have a 15 year old, no way she should be posing ass shots on social media. If she is doing that then I have failed as a parent
0
0
You are an idiot. The previous contributor makes a good point and provides insight into the narcissistic and misguided mindset that permeates this and many other societies and how it is affecting our young people. Contribute or go do something else.
2
1
manu as much I understand the frustration and I share that with you, the attitude you have does nothing to address the problem. Children are being raised in a revolutionary digital age where you can connect with anyone with the touch of an app and do many things that would be near impossible to do 20 or even 30 years ago. We shouldn’t blame technology but rather help children transition into the increased usage and power that technology has given us.
I propose a realistic solution is to implement an ICT etiquette class in schools and have children take part in this from an early age. Make them learn about the consequences of social networking, how to identify threats/predators, how to report suspicious behavior, etc. This would be much more beneficial long-term.
1
0
I have Dave Chappelle on Line 2 … says he wants his material back.
😉
1
0