Local man admits attacking police

(CNS): Garfield Silburn Jr (21) has pleaded guilty to serious charges relating to an assault on two police officers who were trying to arrest him regarding a burglary in May. Silburn attempted to resist arrest on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect and fought with the male and female officers. He admitted two counts of GBH with intent when he appeared in Grand Court Friday. He was remanded in custody until his sentence hearing next month.

