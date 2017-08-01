banner ad

Local man admits attacking police

| 01/08/2017 | 1 Comment

(CNS): Garfield Silburn Jr (21) has pleaded guilty to serious charges relating to an assault on two police officers who were trying to arrest him regarding a burglary in May. Silburn attempted to resist arrest on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect and fought with the male and female officers. He admitted two counts of GBH with intent when he appeared in Grand Court Friday. He was remanded in custody until his sentence hearing next month.

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Odie says:
    01/08/2017 at 9:30 am

    Probably tried to take away his lasagna.




    3



    1
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

«
»