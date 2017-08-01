Police shoot dog during West Bay warrant operation

(CNS): A dog was shot in the leg by police during a West Bay operation on Saturday evening after it latched itself on to the armed officer’s leg, and repeated attempts to find the owner to call off three unleashed dogs failed. Police were in the Boatswain Bay area of the district trying to execute a court warrant for a wanted man. While visiting the suspect’s address the dogs, all pit bulls, ran aggressively towards one of the officers. Police called to a man in a nearby yard whom they believed to be the dogs’ owner, telling him to call off the dogs but he didn’t respond.

One of the pit bulls jumped on the officer’s leg while the others ran toward him. Despite his yells for someone to call off the dogs it became clear they were not under anyone’s control. As a result he shot the dog clinging to his leg, and all three dispersed. Officers tracked down a man connected with the owner of the dogs, who advised that the animal’s injury did not appear life threatening. The police recommended he take the dog to the vet. The RCIPS provided the family with contact information for their unit commander.

Police said that the incident is now under investigation in line with police procedures after a firearm discharge, with a file to be produced for the director of public prosecutions to review. The incident is also being investigated for breaches of the Animal Law, specifically Section 44 (2015 Revision), having a dog dangerously out of control.

Category: Local News