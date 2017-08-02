CIG dragging feet over audit results

(CNS): Government departments have made slow progress addressing recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee following hearings last year on eight auditor general audits and reports that highlighted weaknesses and concerns over public money. The chair of the PAC, Ezzard Miller, said it will be meeting later this month and warned that questions will be asked of government officials about the failure in some cases to implement important recommendations on better management of public cash and assets.

While some officials have got to grips with the recommendations when it comes to the findings regarding social assistance, collecting revenue, government land and property as well as the overall financial reporting, government still has a long way to go, the auditor general, Sue Winspear, has said in a new report.

“Government’s progress with implementing the recommendations in the eight PAC reports is mixed,” said Winspear, in a review of previous reports published Monday. While the government auditor found that the findings had been largely addressed in half of the reports, the picture for the other four reports is far less positive. “This means that some important matters remain outstanding up to two years after my office made the original recommendation to government,” she added.

Raising concerns about the lack of movement regarding the management of social assistance, Winspear said, “Government has 12 different social assistance programmes but without a social assistance strategy or even clear criteria for some of these programmes, government cannot be certain that the budget for welfare is being spent effectively.”

Although Premier Alden McLaughlin has signalled his intention recently to prioritise social welfare improvements, the report highlighted the failure of government to update either the auditor general’s office, the PAC, or the public on what has happened to the outline business case to develop a coordinated social assistance strategy. This was commissioned in January and was supposed to have been completed by March. The ministry responsible for social affairs had said that a lack of resources has prevented it from making any progress on other areas that the auditor general noted in the report Government Programmes Supporting Those in Need, published in May 2015.

Ezzard Miller said it was “unacceptable” for two years to pass without government entities tackling the problems. “During the hearing, we will be asking government about three reports in particular, covering important areas for the Cayman economy and people, such as government programmes supporting those in need, collecting government revenues and national land development,” he added.

Miller warned that the PAC will be looking for updates on progress and clear explanations for the lack of progress. “The committee will be expecting clear commitments to timescales for full implementation of the recommendations,” he said.

Winspear also raised concerns that the quality of government’s responses to PAC could be better. “Some of the comments provided clear updates on progress against the recommendation, but many repeated much of what was said in response to the original OAG recommendation. This made it difficult to determine what, if any, action had been taken,” she said.

Both the auditor general and the PAC appear determined now to follow-up and chase government departments to find out what has or is being done to help improve the management of public funds, and where progress is not being made to find out why.

“Following up on the implementation of recommendations is a fundamental part of the accountability process,” Miller said. “The committee is keen to ensure that government takes seriously the recommendations made by the auditor general and the Public Accounts Committee. To support the committee with this, the auditor general will be bringing similar reports to us on a regular basis.”

