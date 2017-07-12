Trillion ton iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

(CNS): One of the biggest icebergs ever recorded has broken away from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica, researchers who predicted the event have announced. The colossal iceberg weighs more than a trillion tonnes and is about 5,800 square kilometers — about the size of Delaware. Scientists from the UK’s Project MIDAS who have been observing the shelf said the split happened over the last few days.

In a release about the calving, researchers explained that this has reduced the Larsen Shelf by more than 12% and the “landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula changed forever”.

They warned the new configuration is potentially less stable than it was prior to the rift and Larsen C may eventually follow the example of its neighbour, Larsen B, which disintegrated some fifteen years ago after a rift-induced calving event in 1995.

Professor Adrian Luckman of Swansea University, the lead investigator of the MIDAS project, said, “We have been anticipating this event for months and have been surprised how long it took for the rift to break through the final few kilometres of ice. We will continue to monitor both the impact of this calving event on the Larsen C Ice Shelf and the fate of this huge iceberg.”

What will happen to the iceberg is difficult to predict, the scientists stated. It could remain in one piece but is more likely to break into fragments, with parts drifting north into warmer waters.

The Larsen C Ice Shelf, which has a thickness of between 200 and 600 metres, floats on the ocean at the edge of the Antarctic Peninsula, holding back the flow of glaciers that feed into it.

Researchers from the MIDAS Project have been monitoring the rift in Larsen C for many years, following the collapse of the Larsen A ice shelf in 1995 and the sudden break-up of the Larsen B shelf in 2002. They reported rapid advances of the rift in January, May and June, which increased its length to over 200 km and left the iceberg hanging on by a thread of ice just 4.5 km (2.8 miles) wide.

Dr Martin O’Leary, a glaciologist in the MIDAS team, said it was a natural event and not necessarily linked to human-induced climate change but it makes the ice shelf very vulnerable. “This is the furthest back that the ice front has been in recorded history. We’re going to be watching very carefully for signs that the rest of the shelf is becoming unstable.”

This new iceberg will not immediately raise sea levels but the passage of the glaciers that flow off the land behind it will speed up and will have an eventual impact on sea levels.

