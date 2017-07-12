Premier reminds British MPs of Cayman’s ties to UK

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin was once again working hard this week to remind the UK of Cayman’s close relationship with Britain in the face of an uncertain future over Brexit. During a meeting with MPs at the House of Commons he tried hard to convince British officials that the offshore sector in Cayman operates its financial services industry to the highest ethical standards.

McLaughlin is currently in London for a special Brexit meeting of the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council to remind the British that its exit from the European Union could also have a profound impact on its territories.

During a dinner hosted by the premier for the UK politicians, he spoke about Cayman and reminded those present that its ties to the United Kingdom go back centuries, with Cayman’s earliest settlers being British. He also pointed out that Caymanians had chosen to remain British in the 1960’s when Jamaica became independent. He also told them that Cayman was “always transparent in the way we perform an all-important role for business, not only in London but around the globe”.

While in London, McLaughlin and his Cayman delegation, which includes Ministers Tara Rivers and Roy McTaggart, met with the Friends of Cayman group at a special lunch where he spoke about the recent election and the new coalition government.

He also discussed Cayman’s “good economic position” and the need during this administration to focus on social and other issues facing Cayman. “We have a government of unity that will aim to address the interests of the Cayman Islands and our people for the next four years,” he added, according to a release from his office.

Rivers and McTaggart, along with Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, have also met with a delegation from the Isle of Man led by Chief Minister Howard Quayle. “Matters of mutual interest, including financial services, were discussed,” officials said.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum and Jason Webster, Policy Analyst in the Cabinet Office, are also part of the Cayman delegation. The group will return to Cayman on Sunday.

