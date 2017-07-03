Team Cayman heads home with bag of medals

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Islands came in 10th position at the end of the NatWest Islands Games in Gotland, Sweden, which were held from 24 June to 30 June. The team bagged 25 medals in total, including seven gold thanks to the country’s track and field stars and the basketball team. On the final day of the Games, the men’s basketball team overcame Gibraltar by just one basket to take gold, 82-80.

Category: Local News