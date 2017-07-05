Police bosses admitted unfair retirement policy

(CNS): Both Deputy Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis and the former commissioner, David Baines, thought that the controversial retirement policy in the RCIPS that forced local officers to retire at 55 while their colleagues from the UK got to stay on the job until 60 was discriminatory, the court heard last week. When attorney Jeffrey Jupp presented legal arguments on behalf of a group of police officers taking action against the policy, he read from emails showing the police bosses admissions about the inequality and humiliation officers were subjected to.

The case, which is essentially a class action filed by around a dozen existing and former officers, claims that a policy which forced local officers to retire and only allowed them to return on short-term contracts as police constables, despite their previous rank, was discriminatory on the basis of age and nationality as it did not apply to overseas officers from the UK, in particular.

The human rights claim was filed in February last year and the case began in October but was adjourned for various legal reasons. The hearing recommenced this week, and when Jupp outlined the details of the claims by the officers, he argued that it wasn’t just his clients who saw the policy as divisive and discriminatory; that was the view held by both Ennis and Baines.

In one email about the difference between local officers being forced to retire at 55 while officers recruited from Britain were allowed to stay on the job until 60, Baines said, “…this makes no sense to me”, but the lawyer pointed out that because the practice of re-employing officers on short-term contract at the level of constable was a policy and not in the police law yet, he did nothing to change things.

Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis had also pointed to the “humiliating” policy of bringing back retired local officers as constables, even when some had reached the level of inspector before their enforced retirement, which was “manifestly unfair”. In an email relating to the issues surrounding the enforced retirement at 55 for local officers versus those from overseas, Ennis wrote that it was “hard” for officers to “suffer the indignity of returning as a constable”.

The lawyer, who is relying on the evidence from the senior management as well as the evidence from the group of officers filing the human rights claim, told the court that the RCIPS is entitled to establish its own retirement policies.

But whatever it is, that must be applied across the board and the Attorney General’s Office, which is defending the police against the retired officers, cannot justify the discrimination against officers’ age and nationality and then subjecting them to the indignities of being re-recruited at a much lower rank after decades serving the RCIPS.

The case continues.

