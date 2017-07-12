12 days pass since missing men set off to sea

(CNS): The police have said they now fear for the safety of Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes (a.k.a. Edward Rivers), who have been missing at sea for 12 days. Continuing their appeal, officers are interested in any information members of the public may have regarding this, including sightings or interactions with the men the day they reportedly left shore on Friday, 23 June.

Both men were last seen on that day, before reportedly setting out for 60 Mile Bank on board a blue-and-black 30ft canoe. They were not expected to come back until until Wednesday, 28 June, but when they did not return, their absence was then reported to the RCIPS on Friday, 30 June.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police immediately at George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Alternatively, the public can call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or report here.

