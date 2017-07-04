Major crashes land three people in hospital

(CNS): After two major crashes over the holiday weekend, the rider of a motor scooter that collided with a car as well as the driver and passenger of a car that crashed through a yard fence and into a tree are all in hospital recovering from serious but not life-threatening injuries. The first of the two collisions happened around 9:00pm on Saturday in Prospect when the scooter hit a Honda Accord.

The motorcycle ended up underneath the Honda and had to be removed by fire crews. The man who was riding the scooter was taken to the George Town hospital and later transferred to Health City Cayman Islands in East End for specialist treatment. Police said that a gold Honda Stream that left the scene of the crash was also involved and they are now looking for the driver of that car.

The second accident happened around 2:00am Monday when a blue four-door Honda Accord crashed into a yard on Shamrock Road, Bodden Town. Police said the driver lost control of the car, which veered off the road into a chain link fence and then into a tree, eventually stopping in front of a house. The man who was driving and his female passenger were both trapped in the vehicle, which was extensively damaged. Cayman Islands Fire Service officers freed the couple, who were both injured. They were immediately taken to the George Town hospital emergency room.

Since then, the man has been airlifted overseas for treatment while the woman is recovering at the local hospital.

The police are seeking information on the gold Honda Stream. Anyone who witnessed the Prospect crash or has relevant information is asked to call the police at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Category: Local News