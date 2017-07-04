Defendant admits illegal gun at courthouse door

(CNS): A local man due to stand trial before a jury this week for possession of an illegal gun came clean when he appeared in the dock Tuesday. Kylan Hunter, who was arrested last April near Calico Jack’s Beach Bar, initially denied having an unlicensed loaded semi-automatic 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition when he was stopped by armed police.

The crown was due to open the case against Hunter Tuesday morning with his girlfriend as a key witness. Juliette Lathan, who was arrested alongside Hunter outside the West Bay Road beach bar, pleaded guilty to the gun possession last July and agreed to give evidence.

Following Hunter’s change of plea, the jury was directed to deliver formal guilty verdicts. Hunter was then remanded in custody until 24 August for sentencing. Lathan remains on bail and is now due to be sentenced the following day.

