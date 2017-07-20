Bush accused of groping dealer

(CNS): The speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the former premier of the Cayman Islands, McKeeva Bush, continued to make headlines Thursday as more details emerged in connection with his arrest in Florida last Monday night. According to a spokesperson from the Seminole police department, Bush (62) was arrested because a female employee at the casino where he was arrested told officers Bush had grabbed her buttocks.

Gary Bitner said the woman had sworn an affidavit and police had viewed video footage of the incident.

“The arrest followed an interview with and sworn statement by the female employee victim and a review of surveillance video,” Bitner said in a statement.”Bush allegedly wrapped his arm around the victim’s lower back and forcefully pulled the victim towards his direction. According to the arresting officer, the victim alleged he grabbed her buttocks while pulling her with his right arm.”

Keith Seltzer, Bush’s lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, told Cayman 27 News that Bush was innocent and that it was a cultural misunderstanding. He appeared confident that the case was unlikely to progress.

Bush, was released on a $1,000 bond, following one night in the Broward County jail. He has not been formally charged and has had no travel restrictions placed on him since his release. CNS understands that Bush will be back in Cayman at the beginning of next week.

Nevertheless, the news of his arrest and the publicity surrounding it locally and overseas has stirred concerns about his future role as speaker and a political leader. CNS has reached out to Bush for comment but we have still not received a response. Government has also remained silent on the issue. Repeated attempts to contact the premier about the arrest and Bush’s role in the PPM coalition have also failed to elicit a response.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told CNS that he believes Bush should step down. However, he said that he would be discussing the issue with the members of his opposition bench tomorrow, after which they would be releasing a collective statement on the situation.

