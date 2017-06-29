Anti-corruption cops make mystery arrest

(CNS): The Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigators have arrested a 47-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of committing the offences of secret commissions and money laundering. The unidentified man was arrested Thursday morning and is currently in police custody at the Fairbanks detention centre as the inquiry continues, officials said. No other details of the arrest by the corruption cops has been revealed but it appears that the individual is not a civil servant.

The allegation of secret commissions is contrary to section 21 of the Anti-Corruption Law, which appears to refer to indirect or direct bribes that can occur between non-public officials in the private sector.

