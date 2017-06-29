Waverunners burned in suspected arson attack

(CNS): The police have begun investigating a suspected case of arson after waverunners parked in a yard at a home in Wahoo Close, off North Church Street in George Town, were set on fire in the early hours of this morning. The RCIPS said that just after 3:15am on Thursday, 29 June, the blaze was reported to the 911 emergency centre, and police and fire crews were sent to the residence.

Four waverunners at the house were engulfed in flames. Fire officers were able to extinguish the fire and no one was hurt.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information about this incident to please call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based Crime Stoppers 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police