Bush to run in West Bay West

(CNS): The opposition leader has confirmed that he will be running in his own home district of West Bay West in the 2017 election under the new electoral system. McKeeva Bush revealed that he will be launching his election bid with a constituency council meeting on Monday night in his New Year message. Bush said he was still opposed to the new system of one man, one vote in single member constituencies but he said it was important for people to educate themselves about the “sweeping changes” and use their vote.

Bush is the first member of the Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the UDP) to officially confirm where they will be running in the first ever election under the system.

In his New Year message Bush gave an indication of where he will be focusing his campaign and his hope for taking over the reins of government for a third time. In complete contrast to the premier’s New Year message where he spoke about Cayman being on the right track, Bush said the country was on the “wrong track” and that the people had to think about the direction that they wanted for Cayman in the future.

Raising his concerns that far too many Caymanians have been left behind Bush said he had a “heavy heart” as far too many people were suffering and had been left behind in the progress that Cayman had made and it was important that every Caymanian had a place in society.

The opposition leader said he believed that many problems had been caused by a lack of planning and vision and that “we must keep Caymanian dream alive.”

As the election campaign gets underway he said would be listening to people and will help on a personnel level where he can but he wanted to work on removing the prejudices. He said, “We all know who is to blame for what” before he spoke about the need to deal with the immigration challenges and that the government and the private sector must be held responsible for training local people.

“Every Cayman should be able to earn a living and …. have a place in society,” he said as he raised his concerns about leaving too many “of our own people behind.” He said society must be inclusive to be successful. To fix the problems Bush said those who need the most help must be helped so that they too can be included in the opportunities available.

The WBW election council launch is scheduled for 5pm on Monday 2 January and will be held on Ebanks Road off Watercourse Road in West Bay. https://www.facebook.com/william.bush.3152?fref=ts

See the full NY message here

Category: Local News