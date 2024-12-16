Voter drive underway as deadline looms

(CNS): The Elections Office is hosting a series of voter registration drives across multiple locations in the lead-up to the voter registration deadline on 15 January. In order to vote on Wednesday 30 April in the General Election and what could be a referendum on cruise facilities, ganja and gambling qualified potential voters need to register by that deadline as required under the election law.

Teams from the election office will be on hand to help eligible but unregistered voters sign on, answer questions, and provide information about the electoral process at supermarkets over the next week as listed below. All eligible Caymanians are encouraged to attend and bring their acknowledgement or Caymanian Status letter or certificate, birth certificate and driver’s license or passport. Alternatively, documents should be stored on a mobile device and ready to be shared with the Elections Office staff.

For more information, please visit the Elections Office website, email office@elections.ky, or call 345-949-8047.