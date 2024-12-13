Suspect arrested over $300k payroll robbery
(CNS): A 30-year-old-man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and other related offenses, in connection with the high value robbery of what is understood to have been the cash payroll for a construction site on the West Bay Road last month.
The robbery happened on Eastern Avenue on 18 November when $300,000 was allegedly stolen at gun point that had been destined for workers at the Grand Hyatt site.
The suspect was arrested just before 7:15 on Friday morning, 13 December and he remains in custody pending further investigations. Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have in relation to this matter.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MIR at 244-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
Category: Local News