Suspect arrested over $300k payroll robbery

Protest at Grand Hyatt site after payroll robbery

(CNS): A 30-year-old-man from West Bay has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and other related offenses, in connection with the high value robbery of what is understood to have been the cash payroll for a construction site on the West Bay Road last month.

The robbery happened on Eastern Avenue on 18 November when $300,000 was allegedly stolen at gun point that had been destined for workers at the Grand Hyatt site.

The suspect was arrested just before 7:15 on Friday morning, 13 December and he remains in custody pending further investigations. Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have in relation to this matter.