Independents, parties and campaign donors

(CNS): Political Watchdog writes: Yesterday we watched a political telenovela unfold with the second premier and fourth deputy premier walking into parliament. And some people want to blame this on “independents”. Keen observers of Caymanian politics will know this isn’t about being independent or with a party.

It’s about the character of the people running and getting elected.

It is about having politicians who are mature, responsible and free to think for themselves. Those left in the minority Government sadly have many negative traits in common. They don’t earn respect, they demand it. They are focused on their haircut, their suit, their big SUV and their entourage.

I personally prefer organized politics and the structure of political parties. But the mess we witnessed these past 3.5 years wasn’t because they were a group of independents, it was because of the caliber and character of the individuals. They get elected because they are easily bought and controlled. Too many of the current Government individuals are immature, impulsive, hot-headed, rude and unprofessional.

I believe a hypothetical group of ‘independents’ like Roy McTaggart, Andre Ebanks, Wayne Panton, Marco Archer, Tara Rivers, Julie Hunter, Barbara Conolly, Heather Bodden and Kathryn Ebanks-Wilks wouldn’t have created this circus. Not at all. Despite their differences, they would all almost certainly remain professional, respectable and focused on the work at hand.

Those MPs in that ‘hypothetical grouping’ would be there to serve the country.

Too many of the current minority Government are there for something other than improving the lives of Caymanians. They appear to be preoccupied with their image and their title. They appear to have gotten elected, appointed ministers and all of sudden, think of themselves as the most important leaders in the country’. They operate with a ready, fire, aim mindset. They are undisciplined and unable to work as a team. If it wasn’t so scary, it would be laughable.



And what exactly have they accomplished?

I wonder what the Premier and Deputy Premier would be presenting in this session of Parliament if not for the work of Andre Ebanks? Sixteen of the 21 Bills are the result of Andre and his Ministry’s work. What a gift handed on a silver platter to ‘Juju’ and ‘Kenny boy’. Be sure to thank him across the floor. And if not for financial services agreeing to higher fees, would this Government even function? How would the Civil Servants get their bonus and pay increase?

These politicians are like chihuahuas when they see the treat bag – completely controlled by whoever’s holding it. And you know who is holding the treat bag? The campaign donors who prop them up and sustain them. These “special interests” pull strings behind the scenes like puppet masters. Special interests direct hundreds of thousands of undocumented dollars to certain MPs every year and more every election. Watch the amount of money that is about to flow this Christmas. That concert being put on next March? No coincidence. If any Government funds are used to sponsor it, the public should demand to know where the free tickets go.

These ‘leaders’ strut around like peacocks with their fancy titles, but they are puppets for the people pulling their strings – those “special interests” who keep them flush with cash. While Caymanians struggle to buy groceries or pay for health insurance, these guys are given thousands of dollars in supermarket gift cards, CUC vouchers and even lots of turtle meat paid for on their behalf.

And let me tell you something else – these rich captains of industry, these wealthy foreigners, and yes, even those multi-generational Caymanians who everyone treats like walking saints – they pretend to not be involved but they are the ones responsible for this mess.

Are they demanding the MPs deal with CUC to lower the cost of electricity? Are they demanding Julie make sure she finds the money to pay scholarships disbursements on time in December and January? Are they demanding that we get better insurance coverage for our seniors? No.But they want a cruise referendum so they can build a $200M cruise berthing facility for a handful of millionaire families. Our children will inherit the debt and the millionaire families get richer. The rich get richer and to hell with the rest of us.

So next election, mi gente, do yourselves a favor – vote for candidates who are sensible, of good character and have real solutions to our problems. Vote for candidates who will tell you straight up where their dinero is coming from. Because if they won’t tell you who’s paying the piper, you better believe someone else is choosing the tune!

The solution is straightforward: we need robust campaign finance reform. This should include mandatory disclosure of all campaign contributions, caps on individual and corporate donations, regular public reporting of political funding sources and strict penalties for non-compliance

True democracy requires transparency. Voters deserve to know who funds their representatives and what interests they truly serve. Without this knowledge, we risk continuing the cycle of political instability that has characterized recent years.

I bet none of the minority Government will support that.