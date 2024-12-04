Cayman Islands marathons/road races

John Henry Ebanks writes: Hearty congratulations to all who participated in the most recent Cayman Islands event. This annual event, while seemingly enjoyed by the participants, does not contemplate the disruptive effect that it has on the public, particularly in areas of the Capital where roads are blocked off, which not only creates a maze of turns and stops for traffic but also delays travel to church and other family activities of residents living in the path of the marathon.

This marathon, in particular, was one where blaring music was being played by the old John Gray High School campus on Walkers Road, a feature not much welcomed. Marathons are good activities and serve useful purposes; however, there is no playbook that says that the course taken has to continue to be the only route.

Why can’t the marathon be held in the eastern part of the island, thus providing not only varied scenery but also giving the opportunity for adjunct activities to be carried out in these areas and giving residents there a chance to participate?

Busing marathon participants to and fro should not be an insurmountable task if properly planned, and again, it would be a nice respite for participants.

The long and short of this missive is to fervently encourage the creation of a marathon course outside of George Town for the reasons mentioned and to preserve sanity and observe some degree of peace and tranquillity as one tries to enjoy, at least for one day, less pain in traversing the streets in town.

The ringing of Sunday morning Church Bells has ceased for many years now, but let us try and keep a little peace in the capital for at least every Sunday of the years to come.