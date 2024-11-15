Bryan pressing ahead with referendum bill
(CNS): Now that the date for the 2025 General Election has been set for 30 April, the UPM minority government has just over three months before parliament is prorogued and the official election campaign begins, leaving them very little time to steer through the catalogue of legislation and policies the beleaguered coalition has promised voters, including the proposed referendum.
Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said he still plans to bring the necessary legislation for the referendum on Election Day, hoping the opposition will support it.
However, following the minister’s address, Opposition Leader Joey Hew said the Progressives had not yet made a decision about the referendum.
Speaking to CNS, Hew said it would depend on the draft bill, which must be published soon for the government to meet the public consultation period and steer the legislation through when parliament meets next month. Hew said that while the PPM members had supported the government motion, the vote could be considered contentious, and the opposition was still discussing their position.
The four MPs who recently resigned from the UPM are unlikely to support the referendum bill, given their concerns about the unsatisfactory question on the cruise port. This means that Bryan needs the PPM’s support to get it passed.
André Ebanks told CNS that they would not dismiss the draft bill out of hand until they had a chance to look at it. However, they remain concerned about the cruise question and would be more inclined to support a referendum on the other two questions — a position shared by Hew — as the questions on the decriminalization of ganja and the rollout of a national lottery are both far less contentious and believed to have public support.
There are deep concerns that the proposed question on cruise berthing, a simplistic ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether or not a dock should be built, will not resolve the issue because the location, size and scale, cost, ownership and type of project are far more important questions.
There are also concerns about how campaign financing would be managed for that question — a point that has already been raised by advocacy groups. The government is supporting a ‘yes’ vote, and even as a minority administration, the UPM will have access to the public purse to promote its position.
Bryan has previously indicated that he had no plans to give Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR), the leading advocacy group opposing the development of cruise berthing facilities, access to public finances.
However, despite the potential trouble ahead for Bryan over the full referendum, it could galvanise eligible individuals who have not registered to vote and give them a reason to engage in the democratic process, boosting the electoral roll for the general election as well as the referendum. There are around 2,000 people who turned 18 over the last five years, as well as several hundred new status holders and thousands more who have just never registered.
The Elections Office announced this week that the deadline, which would have been 1 January 2025, has been extended until 15 January to give eligible but unregistered Caymanians ample opportunity to exercise their democratic right.
“We believe in the importance of every eligible citizen having the opportunity to vote and make their voice heard in this critical democratic process,” said Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell.
Anyone unsure of their current registration status or who needs to update their personal information can visit the Elections Office website.
The form to register to vote can be found here.
For more information, email office@elections.ky or call 949-8047.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
ACT and developers like Shilling must be bankrolling Bryan’s elections plans before he sells out to Royal, Carnival and the big cruise lines
Follow the money
Kenneth is not very smart we’ve seen this before with ppm who have not learnt the clear lesson.
VOTE NO Cayman
A cruise port is not a top five national priority.
We will become like our politicians prostitutes to our pimps the cruise lines that will smack us around for decades after this vanity project aids the bankrupting of Cayman.
Kenny is a power hungry delusional idiot! We can all agree on that without a referendum
There are lots of jobs in the service industry for e.g. waiting staff, security guards, etc.
Presently, these are done by expats, but Caymanians could do them.
Vote No !
Vote No !
I’m 71 only God knows how long I will be allowed to live. But when I die the next generation are screwed. Instead of asking questions about where the dock will be? Ask what will happen to the thousands of people who work in the tourism industry? Is there a plan “B”? Doubt it. You all are not seeing the future, “We don’t want the island to change? Well unfortunately it changed while you all were partying, drinking etc. Grand Cayman has changed and will continue to change. Money begets money, what will you do if “AI” takes over your job your career? People who come here are looking to get away from progress of human technology. They want to see nature like Turtles, stingrays fish and corals. They want to see how people live on the islands. But they don’t want to use a net or row a boat to dive, snorkel or fish. They still want their fast food restaurants and drink liquor. We are not catering for the religious to come here and pray unless we are dying or suffering. They want adventure and excitement that won’t hurt their children. They want a trip to remember them!! Thats what they are paying for. If they wanted a backward or primitive vacation they wouldn’t come here.
Please go to Cayman Brac to see what Grand Cayman isn’t. They are not moving with the times. Their products and services is on par with the 1970’s no dock no modern shipping. It takes 2 days to receive food, products and services. A cargo ship, even a small one could get there in 6-8 hours depending on weather. Why don’t they want it? If you can live like that? Then live there.
But I’m sure the children graduating are looking elsewhere to go and work? Why? Is that what we want for our children’s future?
Most Cayman Brackers live here and visit on the weekends or special occasions. So we know they need industry. What, which, when? If they wanted to do banking they would go broke grocery stores need volume to maintain business anyway I hope you get my point.
“He hath founded upon the Seas”, are we forgetting our history, culture? Our forefathers didn’t want a hard life for us so they did all they could do to make it better. They were improving this little islands from the first day they built cat boats, sloops and schooners. When that died they went allover the world and worked for foreigner flagged ships companies. So we know that ships tie to a pier. We saw it everywhere in the world.
Why not here?????
Deputy Premier position has really gone to this man’s ever swelling pinhead. The sooner this narcissist is driven out of Cayman politics the better. This idiot simply doesn’t understand that a majority have said and still say NO.
But he does understand that this will get him votes from his Windsor park and GTC Jamaican taxi driver supporters, not to mention those who consider him to be their new Mac Bush.
If the majority no longer wants cruise tourism, fine.
Then, we need to brainstorm to find an alternative source of income for the people who make a living out of it today. We who live here need to spend more money supporting their businesses, restaurants, souvenir stores, etc. We are a village and those people need to know that we are not going to piss off to Miami or buy from Amazon or go to Disneyworld while their businesses die off.
If your business is not viable, why do I need to support it?
Also, Kenneth is giving away $50,000 to anyone who applies to his ministry to start a new business so may be those people can get that money
Well if you are wiling to get ripped off with every purchase here be my guest.
We are a village that spends money like a city.Just imagine if the financial centre declines. A mere 10% decline would have a huge impact.
Government must stop wasting money. Fix the dump, fix the beach, fix the roads, fix the education.
Can the whole island have a referendum on Kenneth and not just GT Central?
We can, if you are a member of the electorate and you are willing to help make the necessary changes to the CI constitution which shall see the implementation of a national vote as a now direly necessary evolution as it pertains to constituencies, cabinet positions, premiership, statutory authority leadership, civil servant authority leadership, law enforcement leadership and judicial leadership.
You can do that, or, you can continue doing what many if not most regard as the literal definition of insanity.
It’s a simple question in principle.
NO to a berth. FULL STOP!
It does not matter what you vote, yes or no matters not one iota, if the results are not legally binding upon any and/or all governmental administrations and the decision making processes therein.
This proposed scam of a referendum is just that, a scam.
If a referendum on this/these and/or any other subject matter of national importance is to be valid, then the decision making process shall be chosen on by the electorate themselves/ourselves to the explicit exclusion of any and/or all others, including the MP’s themselves.