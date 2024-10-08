Ministry promotes from internal department

Leticia Goring

(CNS): Leticia Goring has been promoted to assistant chief officer in the Ministry of Border Control, Labour and Culture (MBCLC) following what officials said was a “rigorous recruitment process, which included comprehensive assessments and presentations”. Goring beat out a pool of highly qualified candidates from both the public and private sectors. However, Goring had the edge when it came to experience, having served as the assistant director in the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) for the past eight years.

In her new job, which she started on 8 October, she will support the chief officer and the deputy COs and have key responsibilities in project management, strategic planning, audit reports, and matters presented to the Cabinet. She will also offer policy advice on labour, immigration, public safety and national security issues while also contributing effectively to various operational tasks within the ministry.

Chief Officer Wesley Howell welcomed Goring to the post. “The ministry is confident that Mrs Goring’s extensive background in public service and her proven track record in leadership will significantly enhance the ministry’s mission to ensure national security and border integrity,” he said.

Goring has an MBA and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), a Mental Health First Aider and is CPR/First Aid trained. During her time at the DLP, she was honoured as the CIG Employee of the Month and Chief Officer’s Choice for the month of October 2017 under the Deputy Governor’s Award Programme.