TC9 leaves flooding in its wake

Flooding in the South Sound area Monday morning (from social media)

(CNS): Grand Cayman continues to be under a tropical storm warning as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 passes the island, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. Residents are strongly urged to remain indoors and off the roads as the storm continues to pose a risk to the island. At 7:00am TC9 was 109 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman and over 200 miles from the Sister Islands, moving northwest at nine miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of about 35mph.

Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery said that rains and gusty winds may bring more flooding, especially to areas that are already flooded. However, TC9 is now moving away from the Cayman Islands, and while the storm is expected to intensify, conditions here will improve from this afternoon.

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) closed both the Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnel International Airport on Cayman Brac on Monday evening, 23 September. Therefore, Cayman Airways has cancelled domestic and international flights today, Tuesday, 24 September.

However, CAL said in a release that a single inbound flight from Havana is expected to land on Grand Cayman late on Tuesday, weather permitting and with the approval of the CIAA. All other flights will resume once the all-clear is given by the Cayman Islands Government and the GCM airport reopens.

Passengers affected by the flight cancellations will be accommodated on flights scheduled for Wednesday, 25 September, and will be directly notified regarding the changes.

The courts are all closed today. All summary cases scheduled for today have been rolled to next Tuesday. Retail banks remain closed until the all-clear is given, and customers are encouraged to use ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits.

The Health Services Authority closed its services on Grand Cayman this morning, including elective surgeries, outpatient clinics, pharmacies, district health centres, urgent care, therapy services, mental health, phlebotomy, radiology, dental and eye clinics. Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule appointments.

A release from the HSA said the weather conditions will be reevaluated at noon, and the public will be advised of the outcome. A&E will still operate 24 hours, but people are urged to stay home unless it is a true medical emergency.

On the Sister Islands, the HSA is operating as normal.

The Meals on Wheels charity has advised that deliveries are disrupted as volunteers cannot be placed in danger.