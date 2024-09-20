Cruise berthing facility referendum

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has set aside $1.2 million for a referendum on cruise berthing facilities, even though it will likely take place four or five months before the general election, which is expected in April. Election officials have said that holding the referendum at the same time as the general election would cut the cost by half.

Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan, who filed the government motion to hold the referendum, has not yet presented any information to back up his theory that a continued decline in the number of cruise calls would have a major impact on the economy.

Nor has he explained why the referendum should be held as a separate event rather than at the same time as the general elections.

The motion, expected to be debated when parliament meets next month, does not indicate a proposed date for the public vote but that it would happen before the end of 2024.

The motion proposes to ask Caymanians a very broad question: “Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure?” There is currently no specific proposal regarding a cruise port, and the question gives no indication as to where such a dock might be built, how big it would be or anything about its construction.