Cayman commemorates historic hurricane

Damage on Grand Cayman caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004

(CNS): This week, the Cayman Islands is marking 20 years since the passage of Hurricane Ivan, a Category 4 storm that devastated Grand Cayman on the 11 and 12 of September 2004. Two decades on, officials here are promoting the theme of “Past. Present. Grateful. Resilient”. Ivan remains one of the most expensive natural disasters in history, with damages totalling US$3 billion and stands as the defining moment of “Before Ivan” and “After Ivan” in the lives of many Caymanians.

Ivan first made landfall in the Cayman Islands late on Saturday night, 11 September, unleashing devastating winds and storm surge on Grand Cayman. Around 1:00am on Sunday, 12 September, hurricane-force winds began impacting the island and raged throughout that day as the slow-moving hurricane inched its way along the south coast. While the storm indirectly claimed the lives of two people, no one living in Grand Cayman escaped the impact of its destruction on their homes and possessions.

To mark the 20th anniversary, the government has launched an official Hurricane Ivan webpage and a documentary that includes first-hand accounts and showcases the extraordinary journey to recovery and the resiliency of the people. It will be broadcast on CIGTV Wednesday night and is available on YouTube here.

The award-winning short film Ivan by Caymanian filmmaker Jazz Pitcairn will also premiere this Friday, 13 September, at 6:00pm at Camana Bay Cinemas.

Government ministers and senior staff appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record and Talk Today on Wednesday as they reflected on the hurricane and its impact as part of the anniversary campaign.

“The campaign serves to recount the story of Hurricane Ivan — our story,” said Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in a video message about the anniversary. “It pays tribute to those who endured great suffering, remembers the two members of our community who lost their lives, and celebrates the spirit of resilience that emerged in its wake. We also wish to express our gratitude to those who came from near and far to assist in organising communities and rebuilding Cayman after Ivan.”

A new generation of Caymanians and new residents have not experienced a hurricane of this magnitude firsthand, so the campaign aims to raise awareness about the impact of storms and the development of crisis management operations here today. As a result, the National Emergency Notification System (NENS) App was activated as part of a planned exercise to mark the anniversary and encourage residents to download the app.

Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) Director General John Tibbetts also looked back at the experiences of the MET team during the infamous hurricane in a short documentary. Tibbetts said Ivan’s closet point was 21 miles south of George Town, officially as a Category 4, but with winds of well over 155mph, it was a borderline Category 5. Storm surge, flooding, high winds and tornadoes destroyed many properties across Grand Cayman.

Tibbetts also talked about the progress made by the CINWS to better predict and help protect the people of the Cayman Islands during inclement weather based in part on the lessons learned in Ivan.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart reflected on the storm’s impact on people’s lives. “In those difficult days, the people of the Cayman Islands came together in extraordinary ways — first to help each other and then to rebuild,” he said

Revisiting the events of Hurricane Ivan may evoke strong emotions and anxiety. Anyone who feels overwhelmed can access support and guidance from local counselling services by calling

CayMind toll free #1-800-534-6463.

“Your well-being is our priority, and we are committed to supporting our community through this commemorative period,” O’Connor-Connolly said. “I encourage each of you to join us as we look back on how far we have come. The country withstood the winds and waves, and the people of the Cayman Islands are forever grateful that our resilience was not defeated by the storm.”